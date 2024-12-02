Subrahmanya Sashti, also known as Skanda Sashti or Champa Shashti, is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Murugan (Kartikeya), the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This annual festival holds particular importance for Tamil Hindus and is celebrated with great reverence, especially in regions where Lord Murugan is worshipped fervently. The highlight of the festival is the Soorasamharam, which commemorates the victory of Lord Murugan over the demon Surapadman. To celebrate Subrahmanya Sashti 2024, we bring you Subrahmanya Sashti 2024 date, shubh muhurat, Skanda Shasti tithi, significance, fasting rituals and traditions to worship Lord Murugan. Soorasamharam 2024 Date in Tamil Nadu: Know Skanda Sashti Viratham Rituals, Auspicious Timings and Significance of the Festival Associated With Lord Murugan.

Subrahmanya Sashti 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

As per Drikpanchang, Subrahmanya Sashti 2024 falls on Friday, December 6, 2024.

Skanda Shashti 2024 Shubh Muhurt and Shasti Tithi

Shasti Tithi Begins - 12:07 PM on Dec 06, 2024

Shasti Tithi Ends - 11:05 AM on Dec 07, 2024

Subrahmanya Sashti Significance: Soorasamharam

The Soorasamharam is the most crucial day of the six-day Skanda Sashti celebrations. It symbolises the triumph of good over evil, marking Lord Murugan’s conquest of Surapadman, a demon who terrorized the heavens. This victory is a powerful reminder of the power of righteousness, and the festival is celebrated with intense devotion and festive rituals.

The event takes place during the Karthika Masam (the Tamil month of Karthika) and is especially revered for its spiritual significance. The celebrations are filled with elaborate prayers, fasting, and rituals. The most dramatic part of the festival is the grand re-enactment of Lord Murugan’s victory over the demon, a spectacle that attracts large crowds in temples.

Skanda Sashti Fasting Rituals

One of the important aspects of Skanda Sashti is fasting, which is believed to purify the body and soul. Devotees observe the fast to seek Lord Murugan’s blessings for prosperity, health, and success. Special attention is given to the worship of Kartikeya, and it is believed that by doing so, one can receive the grace of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati as well.

The Tradition of Champa Shashti

In addition to being called Skanda Sashti, this day is also known as Champa Shashti, particularly because Lord Murugan is believed to have a deep fondness for Champa flowers. Devotees offer these flowers as a mark of reverence during the celebrations, adding a beautiful ritual to the festival.

The Skanda Purana, which is a revered text dedicated to Lord Murugan, also plays a key role during Skanda Sashti. The text mentions the 108 names of Lord Kartikeya, which were composed by the sage Vishwamitra. It is considered auspicious to read the Skanda Purana during this time, as it is believed to cleanse devotees of sins and usher in happiness and prosperity in their lives.

Subrahmanya Sashti or Skanda Sashti is a festival that celebrates Lord Murugan’s victory over evil and his role as a protector of the righteous. Through fasting, prayers, and ritualistic worship, devotees seek his blessings for strength, peace, and success. Whether one is facing difficulties in life or simply seeking spiritual upliftment, this day holds great significance in Hinduism, providing a path for purification and growth. By observing the sacred traditions associated with this festival, devotees aim to rid themselves of negativity and invite positive changes into their lives.

