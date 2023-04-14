Mumbai, April 14: The Australian Consulate-General for South India, Sarah Kirlew, sent out warm wishes for the Tamil New Year on Twitter on Friday, April 14. The southern states take considerable pride and pleasure in celebrating the spring festival, known as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu and Vishu in Kerala. To wish people luck on the occasion, the Kirlew dressed in a traditional Indian saree. Her efforts to speak the indigenous tongue, however, also grabbed attention. In the video she posted, Kirlew can be seen smiling broadly and introducing herself to people in Tamil.

Before going into greater detail on a weekend event, she opens her message with a warm ‘Namaskaram’. Post her wishes, she explained about the exhibition, titled ‘Jarracharra’, which will feature Australian indigenous art at Kingsley, Chetpet. A very happy Tamil New Year and Vishu to all of you. Visit Jarracharra, our exhibition of Australian Indigenous art, if you have some free time this long weekend in Kingsley, Chetpet (Chennai), said the Australian Consulate-General. 'World’s Highest Located’ Shiva Temple's Aerial View Shared by Norwegian Diplomat Goes Viral, Netizens Mesmerised by Its Beauty (View Tweet).

For those who don't know, the Australian Consulate General's office represents their nation's interests in South India, which comprises Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and the Indian Union Territories. To learn about Indian communities' cultures, the members frequently go to notable festivals. Kirlew was also directed by this to the Chennai-based Panguni event. Her participation in the well-known festival held by the Kapaleeswarar temple was documented in numerous images and videos that she has previously posted.

Whether it was the chariot-pulling or the aroma of jasmine and camphor in the air, the Australian Consulate-General was deeply affected by the lively nature of the neighbourhood celebration. "It was a joy to see the happy Panguni festival this morning in Mylapore. The magnificent hand-pulled ‘Ther’ chariot, the bright costumes and kolams, and the air-purifying jasmine and camphor added to the scene's allure. Truly a lovely South Indian experience in Chennai," she wrote. Video: Heads of Mission And International Organization Delegates Perform Yoga At Kala Pathar Beach in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meanwhile, The Malayalam calendar begins on the day of Vishu, hence on this special day on which the worshippers pray to Lord Vishnu, the god of time, for blessings.

