Teachers' Day is here and it reminds us of our school life and college life that was made so much easier by our teachers. However, this year the Teachers Day celebration will be somewhat different due to the active coronavirus pandemic. In fact, we should be appreciative of our teachers now more than ever for tirelessly working amid the COVID-19 situation while adapting with the circumstances that expect them to work with technical aids. While you may not able to have a teachers' day get together or party, you might want to send your beloved teachers some of the best Teachers' Day shayris in Hindi to wish them. And if you are looking for latest Teachers' Day images we have your back with best Hindi Shayris, Teachers' Day wishes in Hindi, Teachers' Day Quotes in Hindi, Teachers' Day cards in Hindi, Teachers' Day images 2020, Teachers' Day images with quotes and Teachers' Day images for free download!

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday aka September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India. The birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan has been celebrated as Teachers' Day since 1962. He had expressed a wish to his students that if they want to celebrate his birthday they might do it as Teachers' Day. He wanted to honour the contribution and dedication made by all the teachers in the field of education. He had said that it will make him the happiest. And to honour his wish, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 every year across the country. So amid the pandemic we come to you with amazing Teachers' Day Shayri images with quotes in Hindi, Teachers' Day images for WhatsApp free download in Hindi with Sher and Shayris, Teachers' Day wishes in English, Teachers' Day wishes images, Teachers' Day wishes to teachers, and more. Check them out:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nahin Hain Shabd Kaise Karoon Dhanyavaad, Bas Chahiye Har Pal Aap Sabka Aashirvaad, Hoon Jahan Aaj Mai Usme Hain Bada Yogdaan, Aap Sabka Jinhone Diya Mujhe Itna Gyaan. Shikshak Diwas Ki Shubhkamnayein.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapne Sikhaya Ungali Pakad Kar Chalna, Aapne Bataya Kaise Girne Ke Baad Sambhalna. Aapki Wajah Se Aaj Hum Pahunche Is Mukaam Pe, Shikshak Diwas K Din Karte Hai Aabhar Salaam Sae. Shikshak Diwas Ki Shubhkamnayein.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sahi Kya Hain Galat Kya Hai, Ye Sabak Padhate Hain Aap, Jhuth Kya Hain Aur Sach Kya Yeh Baat Samjhate Hain Aap, Jab Sujhta Nahi Kuchh Bhi, Raaho Ko Saral Banate Ho Aap Shikshak Diwas Ki Shubhkamnayein.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Gyan Roop Hai, Guru Bagwan Roop Hai, Guru Hi Shishye Ka Samaan Hai, Guru Ka Har Shabd Hai Khajana Guru Hi Shiksha Ke Sagar Ka Roop Hai. Shikshak Diwas Ki Shubhkamnayein.

WhatsApp Message Reads Shikshak Diwas Ki Shubhkamnayein.

Teachers' Day is celebrated in many many other countries of the world, right from China, to America, Australia, Albania, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Brazil and Pakistan etc. However, the dates of celebration vary in every country. For example, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 10 in China, May 6 in the US, on the last Friday of October in Australia, October 15 in Brazil and October 5 in Pakistan. Also in Oman, Syria, Egypt, Libya, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Morocco and many Islamic countries celebrate Teachers' Day on February 28.

