Teachers' Day is celebrated in India on September 5, on the birth anniversary of India’s second president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This day is dedicated to celebrating teachers who have guided us through all walks of life. Dr Radhakrishnan played a key role in shaping our country’s education system and motivated people to stay in school. Teachers' Day 2021 celebrations are sure to be filled with various fun activities and events. Schools and colleges often promote Teachers' Day debates and extempore competitions and students often give Teachers' Day speeches that capture the essence of the role that teachers play in our lives. While these celebrations may be restricted to online portals, planning for them is still sure to be special. And as you prepare to celebrate Teachers' Day 2021, here are some Teachers' Day speeches that will help you impress your teachers and make them feel extra special.

This heard-warming speech is sure to set your mood

If you have been struggling to capture the impact that teachers have had in your life, this exemplary bit. The heartwarming speech is sure to stir your emotions and help you express your love and gratitude to your teachers better.

This guide to nail your child’s teacher’s day speech

While kids may not always recognise the role that teachers play in shaping their thoughts and ideologies, parents are the ones who understand and instil this feeling of love and respect in their children. And this speech gives a perfect guide from a technical aspect on how to help your child to pen a good Teachers’ Day speech.

For the kids who need a little push

If your kid needs some motivation to deliver their speech in style, this cute video will surely give them some tips and tricks. This video will surely instil confidence in your child.

This starter will help your child write their own Teachers’ Day speech

Want your kid to write their Teachers’ Day speech but don't know who to get them started? This video will help them get a cue on what needs to go into the speech. This little push will surely help your little one to write their own versions of the Teachers’ Day speech to perfection.

Refer to this simple and short speech

And if all else fails, refer to this simple and short speech that will surely save the day and help your child deliver at their school’s Teachers’ Day events.

Here’s hoping that these speeches and wishes help your child to have the most fun and exciting Teachers’ Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2021 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).