Teddy Day 2020 Wishes in Hindi With Romantic Shayari: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS And Quotes to Send in Valentine Week

Happy Teddy Bear Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Valentine's Day is around the corner and couples are busy planning to surprise their loved ones. The week coming up to Valentine's Day is celebrated with various observances, from hug day, kiss day, propose day, rose day, promise day and teddy day. On Teddy Day that falls on February 10 this year, people gift their loved ones with a soft toy as a sign of their love. People also send Teddy Day wishes to their significant others as a thoughtful gesture. As Teddy Bear Day 2020 approaches, we have compiled a list of Teddy Day messages in Hindi to send that special person in your life. Tell them how much you love them with these beautiful lines. The list of messages also includes Teddy Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS, quotes and wishes. Valentine Week 2020 Full List of Days for PDF Download Online: Check Date-Sheet and Significance of Each Day From Rose Day to Valentine’s Day.

People love teddy bear toys and there is no better occasion than a Teddy Bear Day to gift them one. Markets get flooded with teddy bears of varying sizes and colours and this Valentine's Day make your partner feel special and gift them a teddy bear. Also, send them this cute teddy bear day wishes in Hindi to greet on the occasion. Happy Valentine's Day 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Love Quotes, Greetings and SMS to Send Your Partner Ahead of The Festival of Love.

Teddy Day 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Teddy Day WhatsApp Message in Hindi: Bhej Raha Hun Teddy Tumhe Pyar Se, Rakhna Tum Sambhal Ke, Mohabbat Agar Hai Toh Bhej Do, Ek Teddy Mujhe Bhi Pyar Se. Happy Teddy Day.

Happy Teddy Bear Day Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Teddy Bear Day Facebook Greetings: Tum Smile Karte Raho Teddy Bear Ki Tarah, Muskurate Raho Humesha Cute Bear Ki Tarah, Bas Gaye Ho Dil Mein Kisi Dear Ki Tarah. Happy Teddy Bear Day.

Teddy Bear Day GIF!

Teddy Day Greetings in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Teddy Day WhatsApp Message: Jaante Hai Woh Phir Bhi Anjan Bante Hain, Isi Tarah Woh Humein Pareshan Karte Hain, Puchte Hain Humesha Aapko Kya Pasand Hai, Khud Jabaw Hokar Sawal Karte Hain. Happy Teddy Bear Day.

Teddy Day Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Teddy Day Facebook Greetings: Teri Meri Dosti Ka Afsana Bhi Hai, Isi Mein Pyar Ka Khazana Bhi Hai, Isliye Chahte Hain Aapse Teddy Bear Mangna Aur Aaj Toh Mangne Ka Bahana Bhi Hai. Happy Teddy Bear Day.

Teddy Day WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging platform, people also use the medium to send festive greetings and messages. You can also download Teddy Bear Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it. Teddy Day is a cute day in itself. It reminds of stuffed toys, sweet messages, lovely keychains and all tiny beautiful things. We wish everyone celebrating Happy Teddy Day and Happy Valentine's Day!