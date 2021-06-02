Telangana Formation Day 2021 Wishes: Telangana Day, also popularly known as Telangana Formation Day, is celebrated on June 2 every year. The day is celebrated to commemorate the historic occasion of the formation of the state of Telangana. The people of Telangana observe the occasion amidst grandeur festivities. There are national and state-level celebrations to celebrate the momentous decision. People convey their festive vibes by sharing amazing and popular Telangana Formation Day wishes with their loved ones. If you are looking for the best collection of Telangana Formation Day 2021 wishes and greetings, then look no further as we have covered it all for you.

Telangana was the 29th Indian state during its creation but is the 28th state currently after Jammu and Kashmir were bifurcated in two Union Territories (UTs) in 2019. To celebrate the occasion, people can share these latest Telangana Formation Day 2021 wishes and greetings on popular chat apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Instagram, Hike, Signal, etc.

The celebrations of Telangana Formation Day grandly take place in all the 33 districts of the state. People fond of old-school ways of communication can share these amazing Telangana Formation Day 2021 wishes and greetings through SMSes, voice messages, picture messages, and text messages.

KC Rao was elected as the first chief minister of Telangana, after a grand victory in the elections that took place after the bifurcation. The residents of the state can spread joy and happiness via uploading Telangana Formation Day 2021 greetings and wishes on Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, and Pinterest.

KC Rao was elected as the first chief minister of Telangana, after a grand victory in the elections that took place after the bifurcation.

The Telangana Formation Day marks a great cultural and historical significance in the state's history. The celebrations take place for 4 days across the state.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Telangana Rashtra Avirbhava Dinotsava Subhakankshalu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ella Telangana Prajala chirakala vancha neraverin roju. Telangana Rashtra Avirbhava Dinotsava Subhakankshalu

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaru pragati vasanathalu purti chesukunna Telangana Rashtram, utshaahapuritha vatavaranamlo 7th Year loki adugupeduthunna samdharbhamulo prajalaku Telangana Rashtra Avirbhava Dinotsava Subhakankshalu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Endaro tyagadhanula punyaphalam, endaro vidyardhula amara balidanam maa telangana koti ratanalaveena. Telangana Rashtra Avirbhava Dinotsava Subhakankshalu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Atmagouravame udyamame upriga 60 Ella kala sakaram kavadamlo asuvulu basina amaraverulani smarinchukuntu Telangana Rashtra Avirbhava Dinotsava Subhakankshalu.

The administration also distributes the awards for excellence on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day. It was in the year 2013, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a resolution declaring the formation of the 29th Indian state. The Bill was passed in Parliament in the year 2014, in February. The President signed the formation of Telangana’s Bill on March 1, 2014. To know more about Telangana Formation Day, you can click here.

We wish you all a very Happy Telangana Formation Day 2021. Do share these amazing and most popular Telangana Formation Day 2021 wishes and greetings with your dear ones, and celebrate one of the historic days in Indian history.

