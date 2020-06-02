Telangana Formation Day 2020 Messages in Telugu: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories And SMS to Celebrate India's Youngest State's Formation

Telangana Formation Day 2020 Telugu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Telangana Formation Day is celebrated every year on June 2 commemorating the formation of Telangana state in 2014. Since then various events and programmes are held to celebrate the observance. On the day people remember the contributions of citizens in different fields. While celebrations may not be held on a large scale due to the current lockdown, you can wish the people of Telangana with thoughtful Telangana Formation Day greetings and messages in Telugu. People of the state wish each other saying 'Telangana Rashtra Avirbhava Dinotsava Subhakankshalu' in Telugu. So, as we observe Telangana Formation Day 2020, we bring to you WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, Instagram stories, SMS and messages. Share these Telangana Formation Day wishes in Telugu with your loved ones to celebrate the day. Telangana Formation Day 2020: Date, History, Significance of The Day When India's Youngest State Was Officially Formed.

Among important events is the hoisting of the national flag by the Chief Minister of Telangana which is followed by a ceremonial parade. Varying celebrations are held in all the 30 districts of the state. Telangana's struggle to become a new state began in the early 1950s. Today, Telangana is the 29th and the youngest state in India. This year, the state will turn six years old. Send these Telangana Formation Day 2020 wishes in Telugu to greet the people of Telangana. Happy Telangana Formation Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Status, Messages and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate the State Formation Day on June 2.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Telangana Rashtra Avirbhava Dinotsava Subhakankshalu.

Facebook Greetings Read: 60 Ella Telangana Prajala chirakala vancha neraverin roju. Telangana Rashtra Avirbhava Dinotsava Subhakankshalu

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaru pragati vasanathalu purti chesukunna Telangana Rashtram, utshaahapuritha vatavaranamlo 7th Year loki adugupeduthunna samdharbhamulo prajalaku Telangana Rashtra Avirbhava Dinotsava Subhakankshalu

Facebook Greetings Read: Endaro tyagadhanula punyaphalam, endaro vidyardhula amara balidanam maa telangana koti ratanalaveena. Telangana Rashtra Avirbhava Dinotsava Subhakankshalu

WhatsApp Message Reads: Atmagouravame udyamame upriga 60 Ella kala sakaram kavadamlo asuvulu basina amaraverulani smarinchukuntu Telangana Rashtra Avirbhava Dinotsava Subhakankshalu.

