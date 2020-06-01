Happy Telangana Formation Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Status, Messages and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate the State Formation Day on June 2

Telangana Formation Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Hyderabad, June 1: Happy Telangana Formation Day 2020, everyone! June 2, is considered significant for the people of Telangana. On this, the state celebrates its formation. A lot of public and private events are held in the state to celebrate the history and traditions of Telangana. This year's celebration will be different than the previous years due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Telangana name is derived from Telugu Angana word, which means a place where Telugu is spoken.

Constitution Gave Us Faith, Freedom, Peace And Pride. So, Let’s Value the Day It Was Created And Wish Happy Telangana Formation Day 2020 With a Smile.

On June 2, 2014, Telangana was formed as the 29th state of the country, after it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rap has asked officials to celebrate Telangana Formation Day 2020 as a low-key affair. He said that except paying tributes to Bravehearts and hoisting of the national flag no programmes should be held.