Telangana Formation Day 2020: Date, History, Significance of The Day When India's Youngest State Was Officially Formed

Telangana Formation Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Hyderabad, June 1: Telangana is the 29th and the youngest state in India. It was officially formed on June 2, 2014. This year, the state will turn six years old. Every year since 2004, Telangana Formation Day is celebrated on the formation of Telangana State on June 2. The state celebrates the occasion with formal events across the districts. Celebrations are held in all the 30 districts of the state. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was elected as the first chief minister of Telangana, following elections in which the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party secured a majority.

Telangana Formation Day Date

Every year, the Telangana Formation Day is celebrated in the state on June 2. The day marks significance in the state's history for the sustained Telangana Movement through the years.

Telangana Formation Day History

The struggle of Telangana to become a new state began in the early 1950s. According to history, from 1724-1948 around the Nizams used the word Telangana, so that they can differentiate between the Marathi speaking kingdoms of their region. This region was ruled by the Satvahanas around 230 BC to 220 AD which is located between Krishna and Godavari rivers.

The UPA government in 2013 which was headed by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had cleared the formation of Telangana. He had concluded the process by passing the statehood bill in both the houses of Parliament in February 2014. In the General Elections held in Telangana in April 2014, the TRS, which led the campaign for a separate state for more than a decade, emerged victorious by winning 63 of the 119 seats and formed the government in the state.

Telangana Formation Day Significance

Ever since the state of Telangana was formed, grand celebrations were held across the state by the the ruling TRS party to mark the special day. Special cultural programmes including different dance forms from all over the countries, cultural events reflecting the culture and tradition of the state are organised every year. The day signifies Telangana's history for the sustained Telangana Movement through the years.

Telangana was separated after social tensions arose due to influx of people from the Coastal Andhra region. Massive protests were held with hunger strike of a student from Khammam district for the implementation of safe-guards promised during the creation of Andhra Pradesh. The movement slowly manifested into a demand for a separate Telangana. The official language of Telangana is Telugu. This year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the nation, Telangana, which is among the affected states, has opted for low-key celebrations on the state formation day this year.