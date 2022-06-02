Telangana Formation Day 2022 will be celebrated on June 2. This annual celebration marks the day that the State of Telangana was recognised as a separate Union State in India. Also known as Telangana Day, the celebration of Telangana Formation Day is filled with various cultural events and conferences where people discuss the history of the Telangana movement and more. People also share Happy Telangana Formation Day wishes, Telangana Day 2022 Greetings and messages, Telangana Formation Day WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Telangana Formation Day 2022 Facebook Status Pictures online to mark this day. Telangana Formation Day 2022 Date & History: Know Significance and Celebrations Related to Telangana Day.

The resolution to form Telangana as a separate state was first passed unanimously by the Congress Working Committee on July 1, 2013. After various stages, the bill was placed in the Parliament of India in February 2014. On June 2, 2014, the state of Telangana was finally recognised and is marked as a statewide holiday. There are various key aspects of the celebration of this day. A critical part of the celebration is understanding the Telangana movement and its significance in the formation of the state and its impacts.

Initially, Telangana Formation Day celebrations lasted for four days and were filled with various cultural celebrations. Government organisations also have special events and conferences to mark this day. As we prepare to celebrate Telangana Formation Day 2022, here are some Happy Telangana Formation Day wishes, Telangana Day 2022 Greetings and messages, Telangana Formation Day WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Telangana Formation Day 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

The celebration of Telangana Day 2022 is sure to be extra special as the commemoration in the past two years has been mellow due to the pandemic. We hope that your Telangana Day commemoration is filled with all the love and light. Happy Telangana Formation Day 2022!

