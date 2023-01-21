Thai Amavasai 2023 will be observed on January 21 and will surely be an important observance for people across Tamil Nadu. Thai Amavasai, as the name suggests, marks the new moon day in Thai month, according to the Tamil Calendar. Every year, the occasion of Thai Amavasai is focused on offering prayers for the ancestors and preparing certain delicacies. It is believed that this practice helps to seek peace and moksha for Pitru or ancestors. As we prepare to commemorate Thai Amavasai 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Thai Amavasai 2023, the significance of Thai Amavasai and more. Mauni Amavasya 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know All About Its Significance, Rituals and How Magha Amavasya Is Observed.

When is Thai Amavasai 2023?

Thai Amavasai celebrates the new moon day in the month of Thai. Thai Amavasai 2023 falls on January 21. The Thai Amavasai 2023 Tithi Begins at 06:17 am on Jan 21, 2023, and will go on till 02:22 am on Jan 22, 2023. Magh Mela 2023: Mobile Anti-Radiation Chip Called 'Gobar Chip', Other Products Made of Cow Dung in Demand Among Shoppers.

Significance of Thai Amavasai

Thai Amavasai celebrations revolve around offering homage to one’s ancestors and praying for their peace in the afterlife. Thai Amavasya is the first Amavasya that falls in the sacred Uttarayana period and is considered even more auspicious for performing various rituals dedicated to the ancestors. People often mark Thai Amavasai by visiting places like Haridwar, Prayag Triveni Sangam (Allahabad), Rameshwaram, Kanyakumari and other well-known River Ghats to perform various rituals in memory of the departed souls and to seek their blessings.

People also believe in indulging in charity and philanthropic work in the name of their ancestors on this day to appease the almighty. We hope that Thai Amavasai 2023 brings with it the peace and atonement that you seek.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2023 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).