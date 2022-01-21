Tripura Statehood Day is observed every year on January 21. On this date in 1972, Tripura was formed along with two other Indian states, Meghalaya and Manipur. It is also referred to as Tripura State Foundation Day or Tripura Foundation Day. Here's a collection of Tripura Statehood Day 2022 wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS, greetings, images, HD wallpapers and more to celebrate the day. Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day 2022: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day Three States Attained Statehood.

The Manikya dynasty ruled the area of modern Tripura for several centuries. It was part of the independent princely state under the British Empire. The independent Tripura kingdom, also known as the Hill Tippera, joined independent India in 1949. Finally, on January 21, 1972, Tripura became a full-fledged state, and since then, this day has been celebrated as Tripura Foundation Day. As you observe Tripura Foundation Day 2022, we at LatestLY have brought together messages that you can send through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Tripura covers a 10,491 km2 area and is the third smallest state in India. It shares borders with Bangladesh to the North, South and West, and the Indian states of Assam and Mizoram to the east. About 30 percent of Tripura's population are the scheduled Tribes. The tribes speaking the Kokborok language are the major groups among the 19 tribes. As you celebrate the day of formation of this state with different tribes, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS that you can send to one and all to wish them Happy Tripura Foundation Day 2022!

Tripura State Formation Day Wishes

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Prosperity, Happiness and Well Being to the People of Tripura. Happy Tripura State Formation Day.

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Famous for Its Fruit Gardens and Plantations, Archaeological Sites and Places, Tripura Is a Beautiful Part of India. Happy Tripura State Formation Day

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Best Wishes to Tripura for a Bright and Prosperous Future. Happy Tripura Statehood Day

Agartala is the capital of Tripura. The state is connected with the rest of India through only one national highway, due to which the state's economic progress is meagre. Also, it is one of India's most literate state states with an 87.75 literacy rate. As you celebrate the state with the highest literacy rate, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, Facebook messages, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to your near and dear ones and wish them Happy Tripura Foundation Day 2022. We are wishing everyone Happy Tripura Foundation Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2022 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).