UAE National Day 2020: The UAE National Day is an international event which is celebrated, every year, across the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates. The occasion marks the anniversary of the federal unification of seven emirates – Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al-Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain. There are grand fireworks, roadshows, car rallies, and dance shows, that take place on an auspicious day. If you are looking for more information about UAE National Day 2020 – its date, history, and significance – then you have come to the right place.

UAE National Day 2020 Date

The significant event of UAE National Day 2020 is on December 2, i.e. Wednesday. It will be the 48th anniversary of the UAE National Day this year.

UAE National Day: History

All the seven emirates - Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al-Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain – were British Protectorates, until they decided to revoke that status in 1971, and a form a union of states. Ras Al-Khaimah was the last state to join in 1972, and with its joining, the UAE was formed. It was headed by Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who became the first president of the UAE federation. United Arab Emirates to Launch Spacecraft to Moon in 2024.

UAE National Day: Significance and Celebrations

The observance of UAE National Day holds a historical significance for the Emirati citizens. It’s a day of the creation of their federation after being freed from the Britishers completely. The atmosphere is electrifying, and there are grandeur celebrations across the UAE.

There are spectacular fireworks, roadshows, car and dance shows throughout the federation. Nearly 60% of the UAE’s population love to see the grandeur fireworks that mark the celebrations in the evening. People have a great time dressing up in national colours, thronging streets, and having a gala time with fellow citizens.

Every nook-and-corner of the major cities are decorated with fancy lights, and grandeur flag hoisting events take place. The fireworks and the light work at Burj-e-Khalifa (in Dubai) remains one of the top highlights of the UAE National Day celebrations.

We at LatestLY wish the people of UAE, a very Happy UAE National Day 2020! We hope you have a great time with your family, and friends on this auspicious national event of historical significance.

