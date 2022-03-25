Ugadi, Yugadi, or Samvatsaradi is one of the major festivals celebrated in the southern parts of India including states like Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. According to the Lunisolar calendar, it is the New Year for Telugu people and is observed in the Southern regions during the month of Chaitra. Ugadi 2022 will begin on Saturday, April 2022. Yugadi day is pivoted on the first New Moon after March Equinox. The word 'Ugadi' consists of two separate words ‘yug' means era and ‘adi’ means new beginning- the beginning of a new age. As per the Hindu belief, Lord Brahma, the creator of the Universe started creating the earth on the auspicious day of Ugadi. How to Prepare Bevu Bella & Ugadi Pachadi at Home? (Watch Videos).

Moreover, Ugadi is one among the several names of Lord Sri Maha Vishnu. To celebrate the holy festival, people start the preparation a day ahead of New Year's Day. Homes are cleaned and decorated with mango leaves and the front of the house is adorned with beautiful Rangolis and Kolam designs. The festivity begins from the customary morning bath and then families get together to eat delicious Ugadi special dishes and exchange greetings. To kick start the Telugu New Year 2022, we have brought to you Happy Ugadi 2022 wishes, HD images for WhatsApp status, Facebook posts, quotes, sayings, messages, SMS, and thoughts that you must share with your friends, special ones, and family members. Ugadi 2022 Food: From Bevu Bella To Kosambari, 5 Delectable Customary Dishes To Celebrate Telugu New Year (Watch Videos).

Ugadi 2022 Greetings

Ugadi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Reads: Happy Ugadi 2022! May the Auspicious Occasion Usher Cheerfulness, Enrich Your Heart With Good Health and Happiness

Happy Telugu New Year 2022 Messages

Ugadi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

HD Photo Reads: May This Ugadi Bring You a New Spirit, New Opportunities, and New Prosperity. Wishing You a Very Happy Ugadi 2022

Ugadi 2022 WhatsApp Sticker

Ugadi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Life Is a Mysterious Journey With Some Good Days and Bad Days. Let’s Welcome This Year With a New Hope and Positive Attitude! Happy Ugadi 2022

Ugadi 2022 Facebook Status

Ugadi 2022 HD Wallpaper (File Image)

Telegram Photo Reads: As the First Day of the New Year Dawns, I Pray for Your Well-Being, Good Health, Peace and Happiness. Have a Very Happy Ugadi and a Great New Year.

Happy Ugadi 2022 HD Image

Ugadi 2022 Photos (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings to You and Your Dear Family Members on the Auspicious Occasion of Ugadi 2022

People from the various regions of the Deccan plateau in India celebrate the occasion Ugadi with great enthusiasm and zest. Some people have food items of 6 different tastes sour, sweet, hot, tangy, and bitter on this day. As they believe that these tastes represent life which is a blend of different emotions and each emotion is like a taste.

