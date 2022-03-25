Ugadi is celebrated as the Lunar New Year by the people of the Telugu and Kannada communities in India. It is also known as Yugadi which falls in late March or early April in the western calendar and is marked on the onset of the spring season. The name of the Telugu New Year, 'Ugadi' is derived from the Sanskrit words "yuga" which means "age," and "ādi" means "starting" i.e. "the beginning of a new age." Ugadi is widely celebrated in the South Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Gudi Padwa 2022 Food List: From Sabudana Vada to Shrikhand, 5 Traditional Maharashtrian Recipes To Relish on Marathi New Year.

This year, Ugadi 2022 will commence on Saturday, April 2. On this day new Samvatsara, which is a cycle of sixty years, starts. To observe the joyous festival, people get early and eat neem leaves and perform traditional rituals like "Abhyanga" which is "taking a head bath after massaging with sesame oil." Moreover, no celebration is complete without food. Likewise, there are numerous customary delicacies that are prepared during Ugadi which you must try making at home. We have brought to you recipe videos of all the traditional Yugadi cuisines below.

1. ​Kosambari

Kosambari is a tangy, crunchy, and healthy salad that is made with vegetables and pulses. It comes under the yummiest Ugadi main course dishes.

2. Mavinakayi Chitranna

Mavinakayi Chitranna is basically a Yugadi special sour Mango rice whose main elements are grated mangoes, coconut, aromatic masalas, groundnuts, Fenugreek seeds, and mustard.

3. Bevu Bella

Bevu Bella is eaten on the day of Ugadi as a must-have food. This dish is a paste made of jaggery, neem, raw mango, pepper, salt, and tamarind juice.

4. Bellam Paramannam

Bellam Paramannam is a typical South Indian dish made using basic kitchen ingredients. The sweet dish has the essence of jaggery and dry fruits.

5. Bele Holige

The mouth-drooling sweet stuffed roti is made with jaggery, coconut, cardamom, split Bengal gram, and clarified butter. Drizzle some ghee before taking Bele Holige down from the stove.

Lord Brahma is worshipped on the day of Ugadi. Prayers are offered in temples to welcome the Telugu New Year while people clean their homes and decorate them with Rangolis and Kolam patterns. As we usher in the New Year, we wish you a Very Happy and Prosperous Ugadi 2022.

