UN Russian Language Day is an annual event that is celebrated on June 6 around the world. This international day was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2010. UN Russian Language Day coincides with the birthday of Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin, who is considered by many to be the greatest Russian poet, as well as the founder of modern Russian literature. UN Russian Language Day 2025 falls on Friday, June 6. In this article, let’s know more about the UN Russian Language Day date, history and the significance of this annual event.

UN Russian Language Day 2025 Date

UN Russian Language Day 2025 falls on Friday, June 6.

UN Russian Language Day History

UN Russian Language Day is the result of a 2010 initiative by the UN's Department of Global Communications, establishing language days for each of the Organization's six official languages. The purpose of the UN's language days is to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity, and to promote equal use of all six official languages throughout the Organization. Under the initiative, UN duty stations around the world celebrate six separate days, each dedicated to one of the Organization's six official languages.

UN Russian Language Day Significance

UN Russian Language Day holds great significance as this annual event aims to promote awareness and respect for the history, culture of the language. The Russian language is widely spoken across Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and former Soviet states. The language has a rich history and legacy for its contributions to literature, science, space exploration, and philosophy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2025 07:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).