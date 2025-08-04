US Coast Guard Birthday is an annual event that is celebrated each year on August 4 across the United States of America (USA). This annual event aims to honour the founding of the United States Coast Guard and the service and dedication of its members. The United States Coast Guard (USCG) is the maritime security, search and rescue, and law enforcement service branch of the armed forces of the United States. August 2025 Holidays in the USA: Major State Observances, Cultural Events and Public Celebrations – Your Complete American Holidays Guide.

It is one of the country's eight uniformed services. The US Coast Guard Birthday 2025 falls on Monday, August 4. The U.S. Coast Guard operates under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security during peacetime. In this article, let’s know more about the US Coast Guard Birthday 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. US Coast Guard Rescues 11-Year-Old Girl Swept Away Near California Beach, Video Surfaces.

US Coast Guard Birthday 2025 Date

US Coast Guard Birthday 2025 falls on Monday, August 4.

US Coast Guard History

The U.S. Coast Guard was formed by a merger of the U.S. Revenue Cutter Service and the U.S. Life-Saving Service on January 18, 1915, under the Department of the Treasury. The Revenue Cutter Service was created by Congress as the Revenue-Marine on August 4, 1790 at the request of Alexander Hamilton. It is the oldest continuously operating naval service of the United States. As Secretary of the Treasury, Hamilton headed the Revenue-Marine, whose original purpose was collecting customs duties at U.S. seaports.

The U.S. Coast Guard operates under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security during peacetime. Before its transfer to Homeland Security, it operated under the Department of Transportation from 1967 to 2003 and the Department of the Treasury from its inception until 1967. A congressional authority transfer to the Navy has only happened once in 1917, during World War I.

US Coast Guard Day Significance

US Coast Guard protects the United States' borders and economic and security interests abroad, and defends its sovereignty by safeguarding sea lines of communication and commerce across US territorial waters and its Exclusive Economic Zone. This day aims to honour and acknowledge the contributions of the members of the US Coast Guard and highlight their dedication.

Due to ever-expanding risk imposed by transnational threats, the US Coast Guard is at any given time deployed to and operating on all seven continents and in cyberspace to enforce its mission. As a humanitarian service, it saves tens of thousands of lives a year at sea and in U.S. waters, and provides emergency response and disaster management for a wide range of human-made and natural catastrophic incidents in the U.S. and throughout the world.

