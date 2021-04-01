It was on this day, i.e. April 1, 1936, the Indian state of Odisha was carved out of the combined Bengal- Bihar-Orissa province and was demarcated as an independent state. Popularly known as 'Utkal Divas' or 'Utkala Dibasha', it was on this day the new province or politically separate state of Odisha was formed under British rule on a linguistic basis.

Present-day the state shares its borders with West Bengal on the north-east, Jharkhand on the north, Andhra Pradesh on the south, Chhattisgarh on the west, and Bay of Bengal on the east. The state was primarily called Orissa. But it was in March 2011 the state was renamed as 'Odisha' after Parliament gave approval to the amendment of the Constitution and also passing the related bill. Odisha Day 2021 HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Utkala Dibasa Facebook Messages, Signal Greetings and Telegram Photos to Celebrate the Formation of Odisha.

Early History:

The cultural and historical importance of the state dates back to history.

Odisha has been ruled by many powerful kings. If believed on Puranas, 32 Kshetriya Kings ruled over Kalinga after the Mahabharata war. The region became part of Kalinga during the Maurya rule. King Ashoka in 261 BC conquered the region. But it was during king Kharavela’s rule the state gains the recognition of land of art, architecture, and sculpture. Gajapati Mukunda Deva was the last Hindu ruler of Odisha. In 1803 the region came under British territory.

Present Day Odisha:

As per 2011 census data, the state ranks number three in terms of tribal population. Also with regard to mineral and metal-based industries, Odisha emerged as the key state.

Odisha also withholds vast potential in terms of the tourism sector. 15.30 million domestic tourists and 115,128 foreign tourists visited Odisha in 2019.

The modern Odisha is not only about the temples, tourist destinations, and food but it is also about the people, sports, and infrastructures. India’s Largest Hockey Stadium named Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, in Rourkela is the newest addition in the glorious history of Odisha.

Utkal Divas 2021:

Odisha celebrates its foundation day with great zest and zeal. The shops, roads and houses are decorated with lights and the entire state runs various competitions, cultural event and awards to mark this day.

However, due to the spike in the Covid-19 cases, the state government have issued guidelines for Utkala Dibasa. Large celebration for Odisha Day 2021 will not be allowed across the state and a maximum of 200 people can participate in any celebration by following proper COVID-19 safety protocols.

