Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is a Hindu observance that falls on the 14th lunar day of the waxing moon fortnight of the Hindu month Kartik. Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2020 will be celebrated on November 28. People worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva individually or together in different temples. The day is particularly observed by people in Varanasi, Rishikesh, Gaya and Maharashtra. As we observe Vaikuntha Chaturdashi wishes and greetings to send on the day. It also includes Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers. Also wish on the occasion by sending these WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the auspicious observance. Rama Ekadashi 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Messages, Lord Vishnu Facebook Photos, Greetings and Wishes to Send on This Auspicious Day.

Devotees worship Lord Vishnu by performing puja at Nishita Kaal and worship Lord Shiva after taking a dip in River Ganga. They also perform puja at sunrise on the auspicious occasion. This festival merges with the Dev Diwali celebrations when oil lamps are lit at homes, temples and the ghats of River Ganga in the town of Varanasi. Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is one of the most significant days for Hindus because Lord Vishnu (the protector) and Lord Shiva (the constructive destroyer) are worshipped on the same day.

