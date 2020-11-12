Rama Ekadashi 2020 is one of the auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. This year Rama Ekadashi is being celebrated today ie November 12. Also called as Kartik Krishna Ekadashi Vrat or Rambha Ekadashi, is falls on the day before Diwali. Today also marks the celebration of Vasu Baras, which is celebrated as first day of Diwali in some parts of the country. Although it is called Rama Ekadashi, this day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu along with the Rama Swaroop of goddess Laxmi. On every auspicious day, devotees send out their good greetings and wishes to one another and pass on messages of goodluck and prosperity. So today along with Happy Diwali and Vasu Baras messages, people will send Rama Ekadashi wishes and messages. We have thus got you a collection of Rama Ekadashi images, HD wallpapers, Lord Vishnu Facebook photos and greetings for free download online.

On Rama Ekadashi, devotees observe a day-long fast and only eat or drink something with the sunrise of Dwadashi Tithi. They perform puja and there's a belief that making offerings to God on this day will make them gain wealth and prosperity. An Ekadashi fast is said to eliminate one's sins of present or previous births and attain Moksha. Rama Ekadashi is the auspicious ones of these Ekadashi tithi and thus observed with equal divinity. Sending out beautiful messages and images to mark the day also remain a part of the festivities. So if you are looking for Rama Ekadashi 2020 greetings, Rama Ekadashi wallpapers, Rama Ekadashi Lord Vishnu photos with messages, we have it all here. You can download these images for free and send everyone or share on your social media accounts to send wishes of the day.

Rama Ekadashi usually falls three to four days prior to Diwali festival. But this time it falls with Diwali for those who celebrate Vasu Baras as well. Today, as you worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu for Rama Ekadashi, we hope our messages and greetings with wallpapers help you to send heartfelt wishes of this day. Wishing you all Happy Rama Ekadashi 2020!

