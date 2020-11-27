The Hindu month of Kartik, which concurs with the Gregorian month of October/ November, holds many auspicious occasion. A lot of festivals are observed during this month. Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, which is observed on Chaturdashi, is the upcoming festival for the Hindus. The day falls on the 14th lunar day of the waxing moon fortnight, ahead of yet another important observation called Dev Deepawali. The observation is sacred to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, and they are worshipped individually or together in different temples, especially in Varanasi, Rishikesh, Gaya and Maharashtra. In this article, we bring you Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2020 date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance, rituals and celebrations for the auspicious day.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi Date and Shubh Muhurat

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is on November 28. However, the Chaturdashi tithi continues till the next day. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturdashi tithi begins at 11:51 pm on November 27 and ends at 2:17 am on November 29. The Vaikuntha Chaturdashi Nishitakal time is between 11:52 pm to 12:46 am on November 29. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 Date: Know About Guru Nanak Dev Ji? What is Gurpurab? Here's Everything About Prakash Utsav Celebrations on Kartik Purnima.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Rituals and Celebrations

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is a holy day in the Hindu calendar. As per Shiva Purana, on the auspicious day of Kartik Chaturdashi, Lord Vishnu, Lord of Vaikhunta left his abode and went to Varanasi to worship Lord Shiva. He pledged to worship Lord Shiva with one thousand lotuses. While singing hymns, he noticed that the thousandth lotus was missing. Lord Vishu, whose eyes are often compared to lotuses, plucked one of them and offered it to Shiva. Pleased with his devotion, Lord Shiva restored Lord Vishnu’s eye and rewarded him with Sudarshana chakra, Vishnu’s sacred weapon.

The Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi during Kartik month is considered sacred. Both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are worshipped together on the same day. Temples in Varanasi observe Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, and it falls one day before the significant ritual of Dev Diwali. In Maharashtra, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is observed by the Marathas as per the custom set by Shivaji and his mother, Jijabai for this occasion.

