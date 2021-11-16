Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is celebrated on the day before Karthik Purnima every year. Dedicated to deities Lord Shiva & Lord Vishnu, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2021 will be celebrated on November 17. Every year, this festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in various places. Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva are worshipped together and separately in various temples across Varanasi, Rishikesh, Gaya and Maharashtra. As we prepare to celebrate Vaikuntha Chaturdashi this year, here is everything you need to know about Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2021 date, how to celebrate it, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi Folklore and more.

When is Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2021?

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2021 will be celebrated on November 17. It is commemorated on the Chaturdashi tithi in the month of Karthik, during Shukla Paksha. Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2021 Tithi Begins at 09:50 AM on November 17, 2021, and will go on till 12:00 PM on November 18, 2021. Lord Vishnu is worshiped, especially during Nishitkal. Here is the time for the Puja -

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2021 Nishita Kaal - 11:58 PM to 12:49 AM, November 18

Duration - 00 Hours 51 Mins

Significance of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is traditionally celebrated on the day before Dev Deepawali. Also known as Kartik Chaturdashi, this is the day that Lord Vishnu pledged to worship Lord Shiva with a thousand lotuses at Varanasi. According to folklore, Lord Vishnu found that he was short of one lotus to fulfill this pledge. On realising this, Lord Vishnu, whose eyes are compared to Lotus flower, plucked one of his own eyes to fulfill the prayer. Impressed by this devotion of Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva gifted Him the Sudarshana Chakra and restored his eye. Sudarshana Chakra went on to be known as Lord Vishnu’s most powerful and sacred weapon.

The celebration of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi revolves around this folklore. Lord Vishnu is worshipped around midnight on this day, and devotees offer him a thousand lotuses while reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama - the thousand names of Lord Vishnu. This observance is celebrated on a grand scale in Varanasi and at other selected Vishnu temples as well. We hope that this Vaikuntha Chaturdashi fills your life with the blessings you need. Happy Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2021!

