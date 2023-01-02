Vaikuntha Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious of all Ekadashi. Fasting on Vaikuntha Ekadashi is considered equivalent to fasting on all 23 ekadashis. According to the Hindu calendar, Vaikuntha Ekadashi is observed on Shukla Paksha or the eleventh lunar day of Margashirsha or Margazhi month. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023 will be observed on Monday, January 2, of the Gregorian calendar. Devotees of Lord Vishnu send greetings to all their loved ones on this auspicious day. As you observe Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with your loved ones. Vaikunta Ekadashi 2023 Date: Know Benefits, Tithi, Fasting Rituals and Significance of Celebrating Mukkoti Ekadasi.

Vaishnavas celebrate this day with great enthusiasm. They fast on this day, worship Lord Vishnu with Tulsi leaves, and offer Prasad fruits and sweets. Vaikuntha means abode of Lord Vishnu, which has everything in abundance. Therefore to get blessings from Lord Vishnu, devotees visit Lord Vishnu's temples and give Bhagavad Gita to Brahmins and other deserving people. Celebrating this auspicious day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2022.

It is believed that the Vaikuntha Dwar, or the gates to heaven, open on this day. Therefore, people observing fast on this day will attain moksha and go straight to heaven. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is also known as Mukkoti Ekadashi and Swarga Vathil Ekadashi. Wishing everyone a Happy Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2022!

