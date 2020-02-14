Valentine's Day 2020 Romantic Quotes and Shayari: WhatsApp Stickers, Love GIF Images, Greetings, and Messages to Send Your Lover

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

February 14 is widely celebrated as Valentine's Day by couples across the world. Valentine's Day is dedicated to lovebirds who celebrate their romantic relationships on February 14. Though Valentine's Day has religious significance, the occasion commonly symbolises the celebration of romance. Poetry or Shayari is one of the best ways to convey feelings and celebrate love. Sending Valentine's Day greetings, wishes, messages, SMS, images and stickers on WhatsApp is a common trend. This is why to mark Valentine's Day 2020, we have compiled the best romantic quotes and shayari that you can send with WhatsApp stickers and lovely GIF images. These Happy Valentine's Day 2020 greetings and messages are perfect to send to your lover to mark the romantic occasion.

Poetry (Shayari in Hindi) has been described as the spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings: it takes its origin from emotion recollected in tranquillity by William Wordsworth. Love is spontaneous and a powerful feeling that needs to be expressed. On Valentine's Day, English poetry and Hindi Shayari may help you express your feelings about your crush or love interest. If you plan to convey your feelings to love of your life through words, here are some Valentine's Day poetry in English, Shayari in Hindi, WhatsApp messages, images, greetings and wishes. Valentine’s Day Cute and Romantic Messages for Wife: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Love Quotes and SMS to Share With Your Lady Love.

Valentine's Day 2020 Romantic Quotes and Shayari (Photo Credits: File Image)

Valentine's Day Romantic Shayari Reads: Tumhare Saath Rehte Rehte, Tumhari Chahat Si Ho Gayi Hai, Tumse Baat Karte Karte, Tumhari Aadat Si Ho Gayi Hai, Ek Pal Na Mile Toh Bechaini Si Lagti Hai, Dosti Nibhate Nibhate Tumse Mohabbat Si Ho Gayi Hai.

Valentine's Day Romantic Quotes and Shayari (Photo Credits: File Image)

Valentine's Day Romantic Shayari Reads: Kuch Sochun Toh Tera Khayal Aata Hai, Kuch Bolun Toh Tera Naam Aata Hai, Kab Tak Main Chupaon Apne Dil Ki Baat, Teri Har Ek Ada Pe Humein Pyar Aata Hai.

Happy Valentine's Day 2020 Romantic Quotes and Shayari (Photo Credits: File Image)

Valentine's Day Romantic Shayari Reads: Bohot Choti Si List Hai Meri Khwahishon Ki, Pehli Khwahish Bhi Tum Akhiri Bhi Tum. Happy Valentine Day

Valentine's Day 2020 Romantic Shayari (Photo Credits: File Image)

Valentine's Day Romantic Shayari Reads: Aaj Ka Jo Hai Pura Din, Sath Sath Jayenge Samundar Paar, Aagar Aap Jo Saath Me Ho Mere, Ek Hi Kya, Karenge Saat Samundar Paar. Will You Be My Valentine?

Valentine's Day GIFs:

Valentine's Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers:

As WhatsApp is widely used, people also use the medium to send festival greetings and wishes to their friends and family. You can also download Happy Valentine's Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore or by clicking HERE.

We hope the above-mentioned romantic Shayari, SMS, images, greetings, wishes and poetry help you celebrate Valentine's Day with your love. We wish this Valentine's Day becomes the most memorable event of your life and love occupies a permanent place in your relationship.