Valentine’s Day 2020 Shayari and Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Romantic Quotes, GIF Greetings and Wishes to Send to Your Bae

February 14th is here. The winter air is filled with a celebration of love and togetherness as Valentine's Day is once again upon us. The Death Anniversary of Saint Valentine, which was once a Christian feast, is celebrated as a day of love and togetherness by romantics across the world. Valentine's Day celebrations across the globe are dedicated to display your love for each other on a mantle and make your special someone feel loved and cherished. This is the reason that people often enjoy spicing up their love for each other by sharing romantic Shayaris, poems of love and togetherness, Urdu poetry on love, and more, as WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Valentine’s Day messages and Facebook Status Pictures with their beloved ones. Valentine’s Day 2020 Wishes for Girlfriend: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Love Quotes, Greetings and SMS to Send Your Partner on the Festival of Love.

Valentine's Day celebration has evolved with time across the world. Today it is the time of the year where red becomes the colour of the season, as everything from gift shops and malls flooding us with love, hearts and red, to restaurants planning and promoting special Valentine's Day dates, Valentine Week Menu, and more. Considering the fast-paced life that we all strive through every day, Valentine's Day serves as a nice reminder to stop, and be grateful for the love you experience in your life and remember what a blessing it is. Valentine's Day 2020: Easy, No-Fuss Ways for Smelling Dreamy On Your Romantic Date Night.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tumhare Saath Rehte Rehte, Tumhari Chahat Si Ho Gayi Hai, Tumse Baat Karte Karte, Tumhari Aadat Si Ho Gayi Hai, Ek Pal Na Mile Toh Bechaini Si Lagti Hai, Dosti Nibhate Nibhate Tumse Mohabbat Si Ho Gayi Hai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kuch Sochun Toh Tera Khayal Aata Hai, Kuch Bolun Toh Tera Naam Aata Hai, Kab Tak Main Chupaon Apne Dil Ki Baat, Teri Har Ek Ada Pe Humein Pyar Aata Hai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chehre Par Tere Sirf Mera Hi Noor Hoga, Uske Baad Phir Tu Naa Kabhi Mujhse Dur Hoga, Zara Soch Ke Toh Dekh Kya Khushi Milegi, Jis Pal Teri Maang Mere Naam Ka Sindoor Hoga.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dil Ne Jise Zindagi Bhar Chaha Hai Aaj Karunga Mai Unse Ikrar, Jiski Sadiyon Se Tamanna Ki Hai, Unse Karunga Mere Pyar Ka Izhaar.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ek Bar Muskura Ke Keh Do Humse Pyaar Hai Tumko, Ek Bar Ye Bata Do Ke Tumhara Intezaar Hai Tumko, Zindagi Bhar Karenge Aap Se Hi Ham Ulfat Bas, Kaho Ki Hamari Is Baat Ka Ikhtiyar Hai Tumko.

GIF Message Reads: My Life Is Filled With Lots and Lots of Happiness & Joy. And This Is Possible Because You Are My Life. Happy Valentine’s Day My Love.

How to Download Valentine’s Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download it from the Play Store app HERE. Valentine's Day celebration gives people the opportunity to be as cheesy, as romantic and as adorable as they want and gives them the little push that they usually need. And as we inch closer to Valentine's Day 2020, here are some adorable poems, romantic Shayaris, Urdu love poetry and more that you can share with your loved one, to wish them a Happy Valentine's Day.

We hope that these wishes add a little spice to your romantic life and help you to enjoy and celebrate love to the fullest. While there are many debates on this celebration, its relevance and importance, the pure thought behind this celebration needs to be appreciated. We hope that this Valentine's Day you choose to love and celebrate this powerful adorable gift that we have. Happy Valentine's Day!