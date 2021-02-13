The season of love is upon us. Everywhere you see is filled with couples planning for something special on the Valentine night. Candlelit dinners, a romantic getaway, couples’ massages, cocktails at a swanky lounge and more, Valentine’s Day celebrations mean everything a little extra. But this year, things are different! While the coronavirus pandemic looms in on yet another holiday, there is no reason Valentine’s Day 2021 cannot still be full of love, virtual love that is. If you are wondering how to host Valentine’s Day dinner date home, you are at the right place. Whether you are long distanced, or staying at home together, we have got everything covered. From romantic candlelit dinner to cute indoor date decorations, five ways to keep the spark alive while staying at home.

1. Romantic Candlelit Dinner: It’s simple. Cook easy meals such as pasta, noodles, fondue, beans and potatoes with herby butter and pour the wine into your wine glass. Place the laptop, where you can lit one or two beautiful scented candle, while enjoying your socially-distanced date night through zoom call. You can also settle some beautiful V-Day background themes, like heard candies or roses as a backdrop. At the end of the date night, you both can strike a pose and take screenshots to capture the beautiful memory of virtual Valentine date night.

2. Virtual Movie Night: The online streaming services have many movies and romantic series to tune into our favourite films and shows while enjoying a date night with boo. Turn on a romance like Titanic or Amelie and enjoy some cosy night.

3. Make Breakfast in Bed: If you both are currently living together and wondering how to make V-Day special at home, here’s for starters. There is no better way to start the day than with breakfast in bed. Put a tray together for your partner, and don’t forget to add as many heart-shaped items as possible.

4. Cute Indoor Date Decoration: Make your home a romantic oasis by decking it out with sweet heart-shaped items, candles and roses. You don’t have to go extra; just a cosy setting would do. Besides, there are many incredible DIY V-Day decorations available online you can whip up in no time and make staying at home feel romantic.

5. Write A Love Letter: In the world of Tinder and Bumble, writing your feeling on paper may seem old school, but it has got its charm. Whether you are seeing your partner in person or celebrating from afar, there is nothing more romantic than sending a love letter. Make your letter personal, include all the reasons you love them or list down your favourite memories. It will surely be a keepsake for years to come.

Whether you are celebrating the day with your special someone, or through video calls, the above ideas will surely help you plan the ultimate at-home V-Day bash. Our pro tip would be to make the day as over-the-top and festive as possible. Happy Valentine’s Day!

