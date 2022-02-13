Happy Valentine's Day 2022! If there is a supremely precious day of the year for lovers, it is Valentine's Day. And it is not just a day... it is an entire week dedicated to couples. On the first day of Valentine's Week, Rose Day, on the second day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day. The week ends with Valentine's Day. The last day or eighth day of Love Week is Valentine's Day. It is celebrated all over the world on February 14 every year. On Valentine's Day, people send their loved ones gifts and good wishes. You too can make your spouse's day special by sharing some of the best WhatsApp statuses, SMS, Greetings, Images, Wallpapers for Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Valentine's Day With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and GIF Greetings.

Valentine's Day is a super special day for lovers, this festival is especially celebrated by the youth. On this day lovers also express their love in the most creative ways. If you are celebrating this day alone, you can make some healthy changes for yourself this Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day is considered to be the most romantic day of the year. If you are going to express your love on Valentine's Day, you can share the following WhatsApp Status, SMS, Greetings, Images, Wallpapers and Greetings:

WhatsApp Message Reads: The word of the day is legs. Let’s go back to your place and spread the word. Oh, before I forget, Happy Valentine's Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: All I want to do is see your beautiful naked body covered in chocolate right now. Happy Valentine's Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dinner first, or can we go straight for dessert? Happy Valentine's Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Is your name Google? Because you’ve got everything I’m searching for this V-Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: That outfit would look great in a crumpled heap next to our bed. Happy Valentine's Day, baby!

The celebration of this day started during the reign of King Claudius of Rome. At that time there was a priest in Rome, whose name was St. Valentine. Celebration of Valentine's Day was started in his name. Saint Valentine thought about promoting love in the world. But the king of that city, Claudius, did not like it. The king believed that love and marriage destroy the intelligence and power of men. Therefore the king issued an order that the soldiers and officers of the state could not marry. St. Valentine, opposing the order of the king, arranged the marriage of many officers and soldiers. The king was enraged at this and hanged St. Valentine on February 14. After his death, every year on February 14 was celebrated as the 'Day of Love' to remember the sacrifice of Saint Valentine.

