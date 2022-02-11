Valentine’s Day is celebrated annually on February 14 worldwide to celebrate romance and love. It is also known as Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine. Valentine’s Day 2022 will fall on Monday. Here's a collection of Happy Valentine's Day images, Valentine Day 2022 HD wallpapers, Valentines Day wishes, Valentine's Day 2022 images, WhatsApp messages, GIF greetings, passionate quotes on love and a lot more to celebrate the day of love.

The day originated as a Christian feast day for honouring one or two early Christian martyrs Saint Valentine, but later through golf traditions it became a significant cultural, religious and commercial celebration of love in many parts of the world. As you celebrate this day honouring Saint valentine and appreciating the feeling of love, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can send to one and all to wish them Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. From ‘Being Single’ to ‘Joining Bajrang Dal,’ Hilarious Jokes and Puns Shared by Netizens Ahead of Valentine Week!

People all around the world celebrate this day with their loved ones. They try to make this day special for their partners by planning the day with surprises, gifts, dinner, movie night etc. Everyone has a different way of celebrating this day. As you celebrate this day in your own way with your partner, here are beautiful WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your friends to wish them Happy Valentine’s Day 2022.

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Through All the Seasons, Through All of Time… I Love You. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Will Definitely Be a Kids-in-Bed-Early Kind of Night. XOXOXO

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Would Choose You Again and Again. Happy Valentine’s Day to the Woman of My Dreams.

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To Another Valentine’s Day Spent With the Love of My Life, and to Many More.

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Never Liked Valentine’s Day, and Then I Met You and I Understood What It Was All About.

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Only Flower That Will Bloom Forever in My Heart. Happy Valentine’s Day, Love!

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Valentine’s Day to You and Your Family. Hold Closer to the Ones You Love the Most. Have a Wonderful Celebration of the Day!

The restaurants, malls and movie halls witness huge crowd on this day as many couples come out to celebrate the valentine’s day together. There are various valentine’s nights planned in clubs to make the day special for the couples. Though there might be some restrictions due to the night curfew because of COVID 19 pandemic, but that won’t let the celebrations scale down. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to the one you love to wish them Happy Valentine’s Day. Wishing everyone Happy Valentine’s Day 2022!

