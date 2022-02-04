The week of love and surprise is underway and couples are getting ready with lovey-dovey greeting cards and romantic celebrations. Meanwhile, singles are perfectly utilizing the time by creating jocular 14 February images, humourous memes, and jokes on Valentine's Day 2022. Netizens are basically tackling the overbrimming love by sharing extremely funny puns on couples. Valentine Week 2022 Full List of Days for PDF Download Online: Get Date Sheet of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine’s Day.

Have A Look Here:

Don't Worry If You Are Single, Just Enjoy These Memes!

Puntastic Lines!

Over-Used Meme But Still Relevant

love how this same meme comes back literally every valentine’s day pic.twitter.com/qD1iFHgcsS — aj (@akshijaii) January 31, 2022

What Are Your Plans For Valentine's Day?

Not a meme Me and my homies on valentines day pic.twitter.com/l0U52Z43Kx — Yagnik (@yagniikk) February 3, 2022

