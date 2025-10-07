Valmiki Jayanti 2025 is being observed today, October 7. Also known as Pragat Diwas, this annual Hindu festival celebrates the birth anniversary of the ancient Indian poet and philosopher Valmiki. Every year, the commemoration of Valmiki Jayanti is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm, especially by the Balmiki religious group. People come together as a community to commemorate this festive occasion. Sharing Valmiki Jayanti 2025 wishes and messages, Happy Valmiki Jayanti greetings, Pragati Diwas 2025 images and wallpapers, and Happy Pragat Diwas Facebook status pictures on this occasion is a popular practice.

Saint Valmiki or Maharishi Valmiki is known to be the first poet of the Sanskrit language and is known to be the author of the epic Ramayana. On the occasion of Pragati Diwas or Valimiki Jayanti, people often revisit his work and teachings and raise awareness about the work. Maharishi Valmiki is also believed to be a major character in the Ramayana, as a monk who receives the banished queen Sita into his hermitage and acts as teacher to her twin sons, Lava and Kusha. The celebration of Valmiki Jayanti 2025 is particularly important for the Balmiki sect of India, who worship Maharishi Valmiki as the avatar of God. Lokkhi Puja 2025 Wishes and Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Greetings: Share Bengali Lakshmi Puja Wishes, Subho Lokkhi Pujo Messages, Goddess Lakshmi HD Images and Wallpapers on Sharad Purnima.

On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, there are grand processions with portraits of Valmiki called Shobha Yatra taken out through the streets of various parts of India. Singing devotional songs for Maharishi Valmiki is also an integral part of this celebration. As we prepare to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti, here are some Valmiki Jayanti 2025 wishes and messages, Happy Valmiki Jayanti greetings, Pragati Diwas 2025 images and wallpapers, Valmiki Jayanti WhatsApp stickers and Happy Pragati Diwas Facebook status pictures that you can share online.

Valmiki Jayanti 2025 Greeting (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Valmiki Jayanti 2025 Greeting: On The Auspicious Pargat Diwas, Let Us Seek the Blessings of Maharishi Valmiki To Find the Purpose of Our Existence and Do Good Deeds for a Beautiful Tomorrow.

Valmiki Jayanti 2025 Greeting (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Valmiki Jayanti 2025 Greeting: The Teachings of Maharishi Valmiki Always Remind Us That Our Actions Determine Our Life and With Our Karmas. Warm Wishes on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

Valmiki Jayanti 2025 Greeting (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Valmiki Jayanti Message: The Life of Lord Valmiki Teaches Us That We Are Neither Born As Good or As Bad. We Are Defined by Our Karmas and Our Kindness. Best Wishes on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

Pragat Diwas 2025 Message (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Pragat Diwas Message: Ramayan Ke Rachita Ko Pranam, Sanskrit Ke Adi-Kavi Ko Pranam - Happy Valmiki Jayanti

Valmiki Jayanti 2025 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Valmiki Jayanti Image: Valmiki Jayanti Honours the Author of the Great Epic Ramayana. His Teachings Are Still Relevant in Modern Times. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti!

We hope these wishes add to the festivities of the celebration. While there are different versions of Ramayana that are now referenced and followed, Valmiki’s Ramayana is often considered to be the original text, with stories of Lord Ram himself telling Valmiki the story of his journey. It is therefore, an important piece of mythology to consume. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2025 05:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).