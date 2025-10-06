Lokkhi Puja is the annual celebration where Goddess Lakshmi is revered across the Bengal region. Also known as Bengali Lakshmi Puja, this annual Hindu festival will be marked on October 6. The celebration of Bengali Lakshmi Puja falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashvin. People often consider this to be an extremely auspicious day, as Goddess Lakshmi is believed to have descended to earth. As we prepare to celebrate Bengali Lakshmi Puja 2025, people are sure to share Happy Lokkhi Puja 2025 wishes and messages, Bengali Lakshmi Puja greetings, Lokkhi Puja images and wallpapers, Happy Bengali Lakshmi Puja WhatsApp stickers and Happy Lokkhi Puja Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Lokkhi Puja is a prominent event in West Bengal, Odisha and Assam. The full moon day in the month of Ashwin is also called as Kumudi, which leads to Lokkhi Puja being addressed as Kumudi Vrat. This is because, during Lokkhi Puja, devotees of Goddess Lakshmi often observe a stringent day-long fast. The annual commemoration is celebrated just a few days after Durga Puja and is also celebrated in other parts of India as Sharad Purnima. Sharad Purnima 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Send WhatsApp Messages, Ashwina Purnima Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Kojagiri Purnima.

The celebration of Lokkhi Puja or Bengali Lakshmi Puja revolves around the story of Goddess Lakshmi’s visit to earth on the occasion of Ashvin Purnima. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visited devotees who stayed away through the night, awaiting her, and blessed them with prosperity and wealth. As we prepare to celebrate Lokkhi Puja 2025, here are some Happy Lokkhi Puja 2025 wishes and messages, Bengali Lakshmi Puja greetings, Lokkhi Puja images and wallpapers, Happy Bengali Lakshmi Puja WhatsApp stickers and Happy Lokkhi Puja Facebook status pictures that you can post online. Kojagara Puja 2025 Greetings: Send Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Wishes, Subho Lokkhi Pujo Messages, Goddess Lakshmi HD Images and Wallpapers on Sharad Purnima.

Lokkhi Puja 2025 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Lokkhi Puja 2025 Wishes: WISHING YOU A BLESSED LOKKHI PUJA FILLED WITH DIVINE BLESSINGS, PROSPERITY, AND HAPPINESS.

Lokkhi Puja 2025 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Lokkhi Puja 2025 Wishes: MAY GODDESS LAKSHMI BRING WEALTH, JOY, AND HARMONY TO YOUR HOME THIS LOKKHI PUJA.

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Greeting (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Greeting: ON THIS AUSPICIOUS LOKKHI PUJA, MAY YOUR LIFE BE ILLUMINATED WITH SUCCESS AND PEACE.

Subho Lokkhi Pujo Greeting (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Subho Lokkhi Pujo Message: SUBHO LOKKHI PUJA

Bengali Lakshmi Puja Greeting (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Bengali Lakshmi Puja Wishes: SENDING HEARTFELT WISHES FOR A JOYFUL AND PROSPEROUS LOKKHI PUJA TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.

We hope that these greetings add to the festivities of Lokkhi Puja. This annual celebration is a unique thing that is followed across East India. It is interesting to note that Lakshmi Puja is celebrated in other parts of the country a fortnight later, on the occasion of Ashvin Amavasya - during Diwali festivities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2025 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).