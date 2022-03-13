Vasanta Purnima is the annual commemoration of the full moon day in the month of Phalguna, celebrated in the middle of the spring season. Celebrated on the same day as Holi, Vasanta Purnima 2022 falls on March 18. Considered to be one of the most auspicious and sacred Full Moon Day, the Vasanta Purnima celebration is especially important to Hindus across the country. As we prepare to celebrate Vasantha Poornima 2022 or Holi 2022, here’s everything you need to know about this festival, how to celebrate Vasanta Purnima, Rituals and Puja Timing for Vasanta Purnima 2022 and more. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's a List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays.

When is Vasanta Purnima 2022?

As mentioned above, Vasant Purnima 2022 will be celebrated on March 18. The Purnima Tithi Begins at 01:29 pm on March 17, 2022, and will end at 12:47 pm on March 18, 2022. Since the sunrise during Purnima tithi will occur on March 18, this day is celebrated as Vasantha Purnima 2022. Phulera Dooj 2022 Date & Puja Time: Know Significance of Lord Krishna Festival Falling Between Vasant Panchami and Holi.

Significance of Vasantha Purnima 2022

The celebration of Vasanta Purnima is significant for devotees of Lord Krishna. This day signifies when Lord Krishna started playing with colours and marks the first Holi celebration. Lord Krishna started playing Holi with Radha Rani and her female friends, commonly known as Gopis. While traditionally, the day of Vasanta Purnima usually marks the lighting of Holika Dahan, since the Purnima Tithi timings differ, people will actually be playing Rang Holi on this day. Holi 2022 Date in India: When Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi Will Be Celebrated? Know Significance of Dhuleti, The Festival of Colours.

An integral part of Vasanta Purnima is applying gulal on the face of family and friends after the performance of the Holika Dahan Puja. Holika Dahan Puja will be held on March 17 after 9.30 pm. However, pandits in the Brij area are actually expected to perform the Holika Dahan in the early hours of March 18, close to dawn. We hope that this Vasanta Purnima fills your life with all the happiness and peace. Happy Vasanta Purnima 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2022 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).