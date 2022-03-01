Phulera Dooj is one of the most important festivals that revolve around Lord Krishna. Phulera Dooj 2022 will be celebrated on March 4. This annual commemoration is particularly popular in the Braj region, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan. Celebrated on the Sukla Paksha Tritiya in Falgun month, Phulera Dooj is a festival between Vasant Panchami and Holi. As we prepare to celebrate Phulera Dooj 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, the significance of Phulera Dooj, and how to celebrate Phulera Dooj 2022. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When is Phulera Dooj 2022

Phulera Dooj 2022 will be celebrated on March 4. According to the Hindu calendar, this commemoration takes place on Dwitiya tithi in the dark phase or Sukla Paksha of Falgun month. The celebration of Phulera Dooj begins on March 3 at 9:36 PM and will go on till 8:45 PM on March 4, 2022.

Significance of Phulera Dooj

Phulera Dooj is scheduled to be one of the most significant Hindu festivals that is dedicated to Lord Krishna. On this day, devotees of Lord Krishna offer players to the deity. Phulera translates to flowers, and it is believed that on the auspicious day of Phulera Dooj, Lord Krishna places flowers and takes plants in the Holi festival. According to the Gregorian Calendar, Phulera Dooj is celebrated in March or February.

Phulera Dooj Celebrations

On Phulera Dooj, devotees of Lord Krishna visit his temple and shower with flowers. People seek the blessings of Lord Krishna on this auspicious day. It is important to note that the celebration occurs between two prominent festivals, mainly celebrated with great enthusiasm in these places, where Lord Krishna is revered religiously. These festivals are Vasant Panchami and Holi. Holi 2022 is set to be celebrated less than a fortnight after the Phulera Dooj celebration, on March 18.

