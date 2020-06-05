Vat Purnima 2020 Marathi Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Messages and SMS to Celebrate Husband-Wife’s Marital Bond

Vat Purnima 2020 (File Image)

Vat Purnima 2020 Wishes in Marathi & HD Images: Vat Purnima is the observance of Vat Savitri Puja in Maharashtra, Goa and some other South Indian states. Vat Purnima is celebrated on the Jyestha Purnima every year, and married Hindu women religiously observe stringent fasts on this day. Vat Purnima 2020 will be celebrated on June 5, and this celebration falls just 15 days after the Vat Savitri Puja 2020, which was celebrated by married women in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other North Indian states. People often wish each other Happy Vat Purnima by sharing Vat Purnima 2020 wishes and messages, Vat Purnima WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures. Vat Purnima 2020 Date in Maharashtra & Gujarat: Puja Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha in Hindi, Significance and Celebrations of Hindu Festival for Married Women.

Despite the differences in the date that Vat Savitri Puja is conducted, the customs involved in this celebration are very similar. Married women in these states, who follow this tradition observe a stringent all-day fast asking for the long life of their husband. The tradition stems from the well-known folklore of Savitri Mata who fought for her husband Satyavan’s life and brought him back from the grasp of the Lord of death himself, Yamraj. Quick 5-Minute Vat Purnima 2020 Mehndi Designs For Hands: Simple Henna Patterns to Apply at Home! Watch Easy Mehandi Design Videos.

The observance of Vat Purnima fast and offering prayers to a banyan tree, reciting the famous folklore of Satyavan and Savitri is all said to help in increasing the lifespan of the husbands. Women dress up in beautiful colourful attire, don festive jewellery and henna and celebrate their marital bliss. Sharing Vat Purnima 2020 wishes and messages, Vat Purnima WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Vat Purnima Facebook Status Pictures are also a key part of this celebration in the current day and age.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaplya Sanskritichi Pratima Savitrichya Nishthench Darpan, Bandhuni Naatyanch Bandhan Karen Saata Janmaanch Samarpan! Vat Pournimechya Hardik Shubhecha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Prarthana Saubhagyachi, Puja Vatpaurnimechi! Vat Pournimechya Hardik Shubhecha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: वडाला गुंडाळूनी सुताचा धागा, ह्रदयात आजही आहे सत्यवान जागा। वटपौर्णिमेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

WhatsApp Message Reads: 5 June Shukravar Vat Purnima, Sarva Mahilachya Vat Pournimechya Khup Shubhecha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Patichya Dirghayushyasathi Nishthech Bandhan, Saat Janmachya Sobatisathi, Janmojanmiche Samarpan! Vat Pournimechya Hardik Shubhecha!

How to Download Vat Purnima WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download these stickers from PlayStore. HERE is the download link.

Vat Purnima 2020 Messages in Marathi & HD Images For Free Download To Send Warm Greetings Online

The celebration of Vat Purnima is sure to be different this year. With the continued spread of COVID-19, temples in various places including Maharashtra, continue to be shut. And access to a banyan tree might be difficult. However, many married women create cut-outs of a banyan tree or even print out a photo and offer their prayers to these pictures instead. This celebration is said to bring in prosperity, happiness and increase the marital bliss in the marriage. We hope that you enjoy a happy and safe Vat Purnima.