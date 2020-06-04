Vat Purnima 2020 Date in Maharashtra & Gujarat: Puja Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha in Hindi, Significance and Celebrations of Hindu Festival for Married Women

Happy Vat Purnima 2020 (File Image)

There are a few Hindu festivals that are of utmost importance to those celebrating. And one such commemoration has to be the Vat Savitri Vrat or Vat Purnima Vrat that is widely celebrated in North India as well as Maharashtra and Gujarat, by married women. Vat Purnima is a stringent annual fast observed by married women, praying for the long lives of their husbands. While it is celebrated in similar ways in all the regions, the date of celebration differs from place to place. Vat Purnima Vrat 2020 will be celebrated on June 5 by married women in Maharashtra, Gujarat and central Indian states. Vat Savitri Puja in Maharashtra and Gujarat is celebrated on the Jyeshtha Purnima and is therefore called Vat Purnima Vrat.

Vat Purnima Vrat 2020 Date & Time in Maharashtra

While Vat Savitri Puja in North India is celebrated on Jyeshtha Amavasya, in Maharashtra, Gujarat and South Indian states, it is observed on Jyeshtha Purnima. Vat Savitri Amavasya Vrat will be observed on May 22. However, Vat Savitri Purnima 2020 falls on June 5. On this day, married women follow a strict fast that is believed to elongate their significant other's life.

Vat Purnima Vrat Tithi and Shubh Muhurat

Vat Savitri Purnima tithi will begin at 03:15 AM on Jun 05, 2020, and goes on till 12:41 AM on Jun 06, 2020. The Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat will, therefore, be observed on June 5.

How is Vat Purnima Vrat Observed

Married women in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Southern Indian states who observe the Vat Purnima Vrat wake up at the crack of dawn, take a bath, dress up in colourful bright clothes and begin their strict fast. They also don henna, bangles, jewellery, etc. which are said to be indicative of their happily married life. The Vat Purnima Vrat involves married women who are fasting to offer their prayers to Lord Brahma and Lokmata Savitri and performing a religious Puja around a Banyan tree (Vat). In this Puja, the married women tie a red thread around the tree while praying for the long life of their husband.

Vat Purnima Vrat Puja Vidhi

The puja vidhi for Vat Purnima Vrat is similar to that of Vat Savitri Puja in north India. The women gather together rice (akshat), flour, flowers, fruits (at least 5 including mangoes), Panchamrit, and other pooja essentials and offer them to Lord Brahma as well as Lokmata Savitri. They go on to recite the brave story of Savitri & Satyavan and how Savitri managed to bring him back from Yamraj’s grasp.

Savitri and Satyavan Story - Vat Purnima Vrat Katha

According to mythology, Savitri married Satyavan knowing well before that he was destined to die shortly. However, with a strong vigil to save her husband, she began observing a very harsh fast three days before his predicted death. On the day of his death, Satyavan is said to be chopping wood near a banyan tree when he instantly fell to the ground. When Savitri saw this, she took him under the shade of the banyan tree, laid his head on her lap and waited. When the Lord of death, Yamraj came to take his soul, Savitri directly spoke to him, leaving Yamraj stunned. Impressed, he granted her one wish, except for Satyavan’s life, and Savitri then tricked him into sparing her husband’s life. She did this by asking for her blind father-in-law to have the ability to see his 100 grand-kids. Yamraj was surprised by Savitri’s smart answers and decided to spare Satyavans life. This is the reason that married women observe the Vat Savitri fast in hopes of increasing the life of their better halves.