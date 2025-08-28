Vijayadashami, which is also popularly known as Dussehra, is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated across India with great devotion. This day marks the victory of good over evil and is observed on the tenth day of the bright half of the month of Ashwin, right after the nine days of Navratri. The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October. This year, Vijayadashami 2025 falls on Thursday, October 2, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Dashami Tithi begins at 19:01 on October 01, 2025 and ends at 19:10 on October 02, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about Vijayadashami 2025 date, timings and the significance of the auspicious Hindu occasion. Vijayadashami Wishes and Subho Bijoya HD Images: Best WhatsApp Messages & Status, SMS, GIF Images & Facebook Quotes to Send Happy Vijayadashami Greetings.

Dussehra or Vijayadashami 2025 Date

Dussehra or Vijayadashami 2025 falls on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Ravan Dahan Timing on Dussehra 2025

Vijayadashami on Thursday, October 2, 2025

Vijay Muhurat - 02:13 PM to 03:00 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 48 Mins

Bengal Vijayadashami on Thursday, October 2, 2025

Aparahna Puja Time - 01:25 PM to 03:48 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 23 Mins

Dashami Tithi Begins - 07:01 PM on Oct 01, 2025

Dashami Tithi Ends - 07:10 PM on Oct 02, 2025

Shravana Nakshatra Begins - 09:13 AM on Oct 02, 2025

Shravana Nakshatra Ends - 09:34 AM on Oct 03, 2025

Dussehra Significance

Dussehra holds great significance in Hinduism as the day celebrates courage, virtue, and the eternal belief that truth and goodness will always prevail. The festival carries two major legends- In northern India, Vijayadashami commemorates Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of dharma over adharma. The famous Ramlila performances and the burning of effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhakarna are the highlights.

Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja, and Seema Avalanghan are some of the rituals followed on the day of Vijayadashami. Meanwhile, in eastern India, especially in West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, Vijayadashami marks the culmination of Durga Puja, when Goddess Durga bids farewell after defeating the buffalo demon Mahishasura. On this day, the immersion of the idol of Goddess Durga takes place with processions and great devotion.

