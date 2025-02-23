Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat is an auspicious occasion for the Hindu community as the day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. Vijaya Ekadashi falls in the month of Phalgun and is considered to provide success and prosperity to its devotees. This year, Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Monday, February 24, 2025. As per religious beliefs, it is said that fasting on this day destroys all sins and the devotees are blessed with good fortune and happiness. According to drikpanchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 16:25 pm on February 23, 2025 and will end at 16:14 pm on February 24, 2025.

The Parana time (fast breaking time) will be from 07:15 am to 09:40 am on February 25. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment will be at 15:17 pm on February 25. In this article, let’s know more about the Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat 2025 date and the significance of the annual occasion dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Vijaya Ekadashi 2025: Easy Recipes To Prepare ‘Khatta Meetha Kaddu’ and ‘Rajgeere Ka Paratha’ for the Auspicious Occasion (Watch Video).

Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Date

Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Monday, February 24, 2025.

Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Puja Rituals

On the day of Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and observe a strict fast. They refrain from eating grains, pulses, and certain vegetables. Devotees spend the day in worshipping Lord Vishnu, chanting mantras, reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama, and reading sacred texts like the Skanda Purana, which describes the significance of this Ekadashi. The Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat is broken on the next day (Dwadashi) after offering prayers to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Lord Rama and his army observed this Ekadashi before their victory over Ravana, making it a symbol of triumph and righteousness.

Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Significance

Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat holds great importance for Hindus as it is believed that devotees fasting on this day can overcome all the struggles of his life. The mention of Vijaya Ekadashi is also seen in many Puranas. Ekadashi fasting is suggested for staunch devotees who seek for love and affection of Lord Vishnu.

This Ekadashi is believed to bring victory, success, and liberation from past sins to those who observe it with devotion. According to Hindu scriptures, observing Vijaya Ekadashi helps overcome obstacles, ensures success in endeavours, and grants divine blessings from Lord Vishnu.

