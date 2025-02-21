Vijaya Ekadashi is a significant and auspicious Hindu occasion. Vijaya Ekadashi 2025 will be celebrated on February 23 and February 24. During this occasion, devotees worship Lord Vishnu, offer their prayers, and seek his blessings for happiness and prosperity. In addition, many also prepare traditional foods. For Vijaya Ekadashi, prepare the khatta meetha kaddu, a delicious semi-dry gravy made using pumpkin, and the rajgeere ka paratha, a bread made using amaranth flour, mashed potatoes, and a medley of seasonings. For the full recipes, watch the complete Tyohaar Ki Thaali video below. When Is Vijaya Ekadashi? Know Date, Ekadashi Tithi, Parana Time, Vrat Katha and Significance of the Auspicious Celebration.

Vijaya Ekadashi Traditional Recipes:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)