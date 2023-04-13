Vishu is the first day of the Medam month of the Malayalam calendar. Vishukanni is an essential part of the Vishu festival. Vishu 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 15. It has unique rituals like Sadhya and Vishu Kani. The first thing the people see on the festival day is the Vishu Kani (also spelt as Vishukkani), a tray filled with all the auspicious items. As you observe Vishu 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of Vishu Kani items you must know about on an auspicious day. Vishu 2023: Know the Date, Significance of Vishu Kani, History and Celebrations Related to Kerala New Year.

Items for Vishu Kani

Vishu Kani (Vishukkani) items are held in a vessel called Uruli. Other items that are a part of the Vishu Kani are rice, turmeric, golden-coloured cucumbers, betel leaves, ripe areca nuts, yellow mango, ripe jackfruit and a special mirror called Vaalkannadi. To prepare Vishu Kani, other items like white cloth, coins, some jewellery, a brass lamp, oil and cotton wicks, kanikonna (golden shower tree) flowers and coconut are also required. Here is a list of the entire Vishu Kani list to help you recheck and assure of all the items you have prepared for the festival day.

Traditional Vishu Kani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

How to Make Vishu Kani?

It is important to clean your home and surroundings. Lord Krishna’s statue is placed in the centre of the kanni and is decorated with Jasmine flowers or gold ornaments. Clean the lamp and place five wicks into it after pouring some oil. Clean the Uruli and fill it with rice, sell or paddy. Place the golden cucumber, jackfruit, mango, white gourd and the available fruits and vegetables. Split the coconut into both halves and add ghee with cotton wicks or coins inside the coconut. Also, place the ornamental mirror. Place new cloth, coins, silver, betel leaf and areca nuts on a flat plate. Place sacred books and put incense sticks next to them. In a vase, keep clean water and white flowers. Many farmers also place nine different seeds and rice here. In the end, the lamp is lit along with the incense sticks. Wishing everyone Happy Vishu 2023!

