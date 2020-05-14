Vrishabha Sankranti 2020 Date & Shubh Muhurat: Know Puja Vidhi And Significance of This Auspicious Day

Vrishabha Sankranti 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Vrishabha Sankranti 2020: The occasion of Vrishabha Sankranti marks the beginning of the second month of the Hindu solar calendar. Vrishabha Sankranti is popularly known as Vrushabha Sankraman in the southern states of India. Culturally, Vrishabha Sankranti signifies several things. People of Tamil community marks the arrival of ‘Vaigasi Masam’, whereas people of Malayalam community welcome ‘Edavam Masam’, and Bengali community, ‘Jyestho Mash’. People across communities celebrate the festive day with grandeur festivities and in high spirits. If you are looking for more information about Vrishabha Sankranti 2020, its date, shubh muhurat (puja timings), rituals, and significance, then you need not worry as you come to the right place.

When will Vrishabha Sankranti 2020 be celebrated?

When the planetary shift of the Sun takes place from Mesh Rashi (Aries) to the Vrishabh Rashi (Taurus), it is during that day the Vrishabha Sankranti takes place. Hence, Vrishabha Sankranti 2020 will be celebrated on May 14, i.e. Thursday. It is likely to occur on May 15 as well; however, the likeliness is very small.

What is the shubh muhurat (puja timings) of Vrishabha Sankranti 2020?

Vrishabha Sankranti 2020 Date – May 24 2020, i.e. Thursday.

May 24 2020, i.e. Thursday. Vrishabha Sankranti 2020 Punya Kaal – 10:36 AM to 05:33 PM | Time - 06 Hours 57 Minutes

– 10:36 AM to 05:33 PM | Time - 06 Hours 57 Minutes Vrishabha Sankranti Maha Punya Kal – 03:22 PM to 05:33 PM | Time - Duration - 02 Hours 10 Mins

03:22 PM to 05:33 PM | Time - Duration - 02 Hours 10 Mins Vrishabha Sankranti Moment – 05:33 PM

What are the rituals (puja vidhi) of Vrishabha Sankranti?

The day of Vrishabha Sankranti is considered to be very auspicious for donation and charitable activities for all the people. Gifting a cow (also known as Godan) to each other is said to be highly auspicious activities amongst other things. Devotees also observe fast/partial fast on this day, popularly known as ‘Vrishabha vrat”.

Vrishabha Sankranti sees devotees across the country wake up early and take the holy bath before the sunrise. They worship Lord Shiva on this day and offer special prasad made of rice and payasam (popularly known as bhog) to the deity. It is said that devotees who observe fast should sleep on the floor in the night.

On the occasion of Vrishabha Sankranti, devotees also visit temples of Lord Vishnu. People seek wisdom from the Lord to differentiate between the good and the evil. Also, there are special festivities that are organised at Lord Jagannath Temple, in Puri, on this day.

What is the significance of Vrishabha Sankranti?

As per Indian Vedic astrology, the occasion of Sankranti is not considered as a suitable duration to do auspicious activities. However, the time just before and after the Sankranti is considered good to indulge in charitable and donation activities, or say Daan/Punya. One can also perform shradh (rituals for the deceased) during the occasion of Vrishabha Sankranti.