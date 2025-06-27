Chartered Accountants Day, also known as CA Day is celebrated every year on July 1. This day aims to honour the dedication, precision, and integrity of all the Chartered Accountants across India. Chartered accountants play the most crucial role in building a strong and transparent economy. Apart from this, in 1949, the Chartered Accountants Day also marks the founding of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Celebrating this day is a gentle and kind reminder for everyone to appreciate the CAs. As they take care of all your finances, guide the businesses, and more. So, here in this article, we bring you the CA Day 2025 date, its history and significance in detail. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

Chartered Accountants Day 2025 Date

Chartered Accountants Day 2025 in India is on July 1. The day is all about appreciating and honouring all the CAs for their hard work.

Chartered Accountants Day History and Significance

In 1948, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was established by the Act of Parliament. The reason behind the establishment was to increase the profession of chartered accountancy in India. Do you know that India has the second-largest professional chartered accountants? The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India works under the Government of India and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. It is the only body in India which licenses and regulates all the financial audits and accounting professions.

Apart from this, Chartered Accountants' Day honours all the contributions of chartered accountants to India's economic growth and nation-building. Before ICAI was founded, the British government in India kept accounts under the Companies Act. Hence, the Chartered Accountants' Day is the organisation's foundation.

Celebrating Chartered Accountants Day is not just about numbers—it’s about recognising the unsung heroes behind financial clarity, stability, and growth.

