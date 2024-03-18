Dol Jatra, also known as Dola Purnima, is a Hindu swing festival celebrated during the Holi festival, especially in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, Tripura and Bengal regions. This festival is dedicated to the divine couple Radha and Lord Krishna. Dol Jatra is usually celebrated on the full moon night or fifteenth day of the Falgun month, which typically falls in February or March in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Dol Purnima 2024 will be celebrated on March 25. The festival, also known as Dolo Jatra, Doul Utsav or Deul, is celebrated majorly by the Gopal community with great fanfare. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 09:54 AM on March 24 and end at 12:29 PM on March 25, 2024. In this article, let’s learn more about the festival in detail. March 2024 Festivals, Events & Holidays Calendar: Get a List of Important Dates in This Month.

Dol Purnima 2024 Date

Dol Jatra 2024 will be celebrated on March 25.

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 09:54 AM on March 24 and will end at 12:29 PM on March 25, 2024.

Dol Purnima Significance

In Sanskrit, the word "Dola" means a "swing," while "Utsav" means a "festival." Hence, "Dol Utsava" means "swing festival" or "swing feast" and refers to the religious service of swinging the idol of a deity on a swing. On this day, the procession of Lord Krishna is taken through the streets while devotees play Holi with Lord Krishna. The festival is also celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Radha Vallabh Sampradaya and Haridasi Sampradaya, where the idols of Radha and Lord Krishna are worshipped. Holi and Holika Dahan 2024 Dates in India: Know the Significance of the Festival of Colours That Marks the Arrival of Spring.

On this auspicious day, the murtis, the deities, are richly adorned and besmeared with coloured powder. In Braj, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bengal, Odisha and Assam, the murtis are taken out in procession in a swinging palanquin decorated with flowers, leaves, coloured clothes and papers.

