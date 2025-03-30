Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important and awaited Islamic festivals for Muslims around the world, marking the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The exact date varies each year, depending on the sighting of the moon. The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, marking an end to the 29-day-long Ramadan and hence, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the Arab country on Sunday, March 30. Meanwhile, in India, the crescent Shawwal moon was sighted on March 30. Eid al-Fitr 2025 will be celebrated on March 31. Eid 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia: Crescent Moon Sighted in KSA, Eid al-Fitr on March 30, Know Significance of the Festival.

Ramadan began on Sunday, March 2 in India, following the sighting of the new crescent moon on Saturday, March 1. In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan commenced a day earlier, on March 1. Hence, in India, Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on March 31 or April 1, depending on the sighting of the moon. In this article, let’s know more about the Eid al-Fitr 2025 date and the significance of the annual festival.

Eid al-Fitr 2025 Date

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 date in India is determined by the sighting of the moon. The Shawwal crescent was sighted on March 30 and Eid in India will be celebrated on March 31.

Eid al-Fitr Significance

Eid al-Fitr is an important day that signifies the successful completion of 30 days of fasting, prayer, and devotion to Allah. The festival is a celebration of faith, gratitude, and community after a month of fasting, prayer, and self-discipline. Fasting in Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, and Eid is a reward for the devotion shown by Muslims worldwide.

The sighting of the moon is important during Ramadan because it marks the beginning and end of the Islamic lunar months. This is the time when Muslims express gratitude to Allah for giving them the strength to fast and seek forgiveness for their sins and Allah’s mercy and blessings.

