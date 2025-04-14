Every year, Himachal Day is celebrated annually on April 15 to mark the formation of Himachal Pradesh as a province of India in 1948. This annual event holds significant importance for the people of Himachal Pradesh, marking the beginning of the region's journey toward full statehood.​ It was on April 15, 1948, when Himachal Pradesh was established as a Chief Commissioner's Province through the integration of 30 princely states. This unification laid the foundation for the region's administrative and political development. Himachal Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 15.

Himachal Pradesh​ became a Union Territory on November 1, 1956, following the reorganization of states in India and attained full statehood on January 25, 1971, becoming the 18th state of the Indian Union. This annual event will be celebrated with various events and activities across the state. Scroll down to know more about the Himachal Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Himachal Day 2025 Date

Himachal Day Significance

Himachal Day serves as a perfect opportunity for people of the hill state to reflect on the enduring legacy of the state. Himachal Pradesh is also known as Dev Bhoomi, meaning 'Land of Gods'and Veer Bhoomi which means 'Land of the Brave'.

Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar is recognised as an important figure in the state’s history as he was the first Chief Minister and played a significant role in the state's formation and development. On this day, local communities participate in cultural performances showcasing Himachal Pradesh's rich heritage, including traditional music, dance, and art forms.

