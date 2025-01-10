World Hindi Day is celebrated on January 10 across the globe to promote and recognise the Hindi language globally. The annual event commemorates the first World Hindi Conference, which was held on January 10, 1975, in Nagpur, India. World Hindi Day aims to highlight the importance of Hindi as a global language and to encourage its use across the world. The objective of World Hindi Day is to create awareness about the propagation of Hindi across the world, generate love for the language, to create awareness about the status of Hindi and to present Hindi as a world language. Lectures on various subjects in Hindi are organised in all government offices. In this article, let’s know more about World Hindi Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

World Hindi Day 2025 Date and Theme

World Hindi Day 2025 falls on Friday, January 10. The theme for World Hindi Day 2025 is "A Global Voice of Unity and Cultural Pride."

World Hindi Day History

World Hindi Conferences were started with the aim of developing and promoting Hindi worldwide. The first World Hindi Conference was held in Nagpur on January 10, 1974. The World Hindi Secretariat is located in Mauritius. In 1975, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi inaugurated the first World Hindi Conference. Since 1975, World Hindi Conferences have been organised in various countries like India, Mauritius, the United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of America. World Hindi Day was first celebrated on January 10, 2006. Since then, it is celebrated every year on January 10 in several countries around the world. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

World Hindi Day Significance

Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world, and World Hindi Day reinforces its role as a medium for international communication and cultural exchange. The international event is not just about celebrating a language; it is about honouring the culture, literature, and history embedded in it. Indian embassies worldwide organize events such as seminars, essay competitions, and cultural programs to promote the Hindi language among the diaspora and locals.

