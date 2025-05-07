Maharana Pratap Jayanti is an annual event that marks the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, who was known as the valiant Rajput king of Mewar. This day is also known as Pratap Jayanti and is a festival and a public holiday in Rajasthan. This year, Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, May 9. The Rajput king of Mewar is popular for his resistance against the Mughal emperor Akbar and the Battle of Haldighati. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti Messages: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Day.

As per the Gregorian calendar, Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540, but the traditional Hindu calendar date varies each year. The birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap is celebrated on May 9, but in some regions, the day is also celebrated in May as many Hindus celebrate the occasion as per the Hindu calendar on the 3rd lunar day of the month of Jyeshtha. In this article, let’s know more about the Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025 date and the significance of the annual event dedicated to the Rajput king of Mewar. Maharana Pratap Jayanti Images & Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Greetings, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes on the Birth Anniversary of the Rajput Ruler of Mewar.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025 Date

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, May 9.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti Significance

Maharana Pratap is an epitome of Rajput pride, resistance, and honour. This day serves as a perfect day to honour his legacy and contributions. There is no specific mention of the start of the Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebrations, but it was observed in the Chittorgarh and Udaipur by the royal family of Mewar. The day was later popularised by the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha in order to unite the Rajputs and as a method for pan-India identity to the Rajputs all over India.

Apart from being a grand occasion in Rajasthan, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is also a public holiday in several other states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. On the day of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, special Pujas and celebrations are organised in Udaipur and Chittorgarh with processions and rallies in honor of Maharana Pratap.

