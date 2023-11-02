Sharad Navratri, one of the most revered and celebrated Hindu festivals, marks the onset of autumn and the worship of the divine feminine energy, Goddess Durga. Sharad Navratri, often referred to as Maha Navratri, is observed during the lunar month of Ashwin, corresponding to the autumn season. This nine-night festival is dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Shakti, symbolising the victory of good over evil. When Is Dussehra in 2024 in India? All You Need To Know About Dasara Festival That Marks the Triumph of Good Over Evil.

The festival traditionally begins on the first day of the bright half of Ashwin, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This day is known as Pratipada. Shardiya Navratri stands out as the most prominent and significant among all Navratris. Its name, Shardiya Navratri, is derived from the term 'Sharad Ritu' itself, symbolizing the connection between the festival and the season. Spanning nine consecutive days, Navratri is dedicated to worshipping the nine distinct forms of Goddess Shakti. Shardiya Navratri typically falls in either September or October, and its nine-day celebration reaches its zenith on the tenth day, known as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

For those intrigued by the schedule of events during Maha Navratri 2024, you may also find the Durga Puja Calendar of great interest. This calendar outlines the various rituals, pujas, and cultural festivities that take place during this significant period of celebration, offering a comprehensive guide to the entire experience of Maha Navratri and Durga Puja.

Navratri Day 1 (Pratipada)- October 3, 2024 (Thursday) - Ghatsthapana, Shailputri Puja

Day 2 (Dwitiya) - October 4, 2024 (Friday) - Chandra Darshan, Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3 (Tritiya) - October 5, 2024 (Saturday) - Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja,

Day 4 (Tritiya) - October 6, 2024 (Sunday) - Vinayaka Chaturthi

Day 5 (Chaturthi) - October 7, 2024 (Monday) - Kushmanda Puja, Upang Lalita Vrat

Day 6 (Panchami) - October 8, 2024 (Tuesday) - Skandamata Puja

Day 7 (Shashthi) - October 9, 2024 (Wednesday) - Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja

Day 8 (Saptami) - October 10, 2024 (Thursday) - Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja

In regions such as Maharashtra and Gujarat, women, in particular, participate in a tradition where they dress in nine different colours, each colour corresponding to a specific day of Navratri. The colour of the day is traditionally determined by the weekday, with each day associated with one of the planets or Navgrahas, and thus assigned a designated colour.

Each of the nine avatars of Navdurga represents a unique facet of Goddess Durga's character. For each day of Navratri, a specific Prasad, or sacred offering, is presented to Navdurga as a means to seek her blessings.

