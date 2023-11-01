Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm and reverence across India. It marks the triumph of good over evil and is a day of cultural, religious, and historical importance. Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of the Navaratri festival, which spans nine nights of worship. It signifies the culmination of the battle between Lord Rama and the demon king Ravana, as depicted in the epic Ramayana. According to the legend, Lord Rama, with the blessings of Goddess Durga, defeated Ravana and rescued his beloved wife, Sita, who had been abducted by the demon king.

One of the most iconic customs associated with Dussehra is the burning of effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna, and his son Meghnad in open grounds. These massive effigies, often filled with fireworks, are set ablaze, symbolizing the victory of virtue over vice. The thunderous sound of fireworks and the sight of the effigies turning into ashes evoke a sense of joy and celebration.

When is Dussehra 2024 - Date

In 2024, the auspicious day of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra or Dasara, will be observed on 12th October 2024, Saturday. On this special day, several essential rituals are observed, including Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja, and Seema Avalanghan. These rituals are traditionally performed during the Aparahna time, according to the Hindu division of the day.

Vijayadashami not only marks the victory of divine forces over demons but also serves as a reminder of the ultimate triumph of good over evil. The celebration of this day varies in different regions, with the burning of effigies of Ravana in many parts of India being a popular and symbolic custom.

As the sun sets on Vijayadashami, it symbolises the setting of darkness and the rise of light. It encourages individuals to uphold righteousness, truth, and virtuous values in their lives. In 2024, as Vijayadashami approaches, it is a time to reflect on the enduring message it carries, reinforcing the belief in the victory of good over evil and the importance of righteousness in our lives. The day continues to be a powerful reminder of the timeless values that bind communities and cultures together in their shared quest for a better world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 11:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).