Whit Monday 2022 will be observed on June 6. It is also known as Pentecost Monday or Monday of the Holy Spirit.

It is a moveable feast in the Christian liturgical calendar as the date is determined by the date of Easter. In the Catholic Church, it is the memorial of the Blessed Virgin Mary, mother of the church, marking the resumption of ordinary time.

Whit Monday is a public holiday in many countries like Austria, The Bahamas, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Switzerland, Togo, Ukraine and many more. Whit Monday is also known as the second day of Pentecost or the second Whitsun.

In the Eastern Orthodox Church, this day is also known as the Day of the holy spirit. It is the first day after the feast of the Pentecost and is dedicated specifically to the honour of God the Holy Spirit and particularly in commemoration of his descent upon the apostles at Pentecost.

