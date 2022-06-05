Whit Monday is a day of celebration in the Christian liturgical calendar known by the name Monday of the Holy Spirit or Pentecost Monday. The occasion is marked after the Pentecost Sunday, and hence, it is also referred to as Pentecost Monday. Pentecost or Whit Sunday is observed after fifty days, i.e. approximately seven weeks after Easter and ten days after Ascension Day. The occasion of Whit Monday thence is a moveable feast whose date is determined by the date of Pascha. Whit Monday 2022 is a public holiday in several countries, which falls on the 6th of June. As we observe the Christian observance, let's learn about all the traditions of the date along with its origin and significance. Pentecost 2022 Date: When Is Whitsun? History, Traditions and Significance of Celebrating the Holy Day Falling 50th Day From Easter Sunday.

Whit Monday History

The date of Whit Monday as per the Christian Calendar is marked on the 51st day of Easter Day. Whit Monday is celebrated after Pentecost Sunday, commemorating the coming of the Holy Spirit in the form of flames to the Apostles and blessing them with the 'gift of tongues.' The whole incident is recorded in the New Testament in Acts, 2, which mentions how the divine force of God descended upon the Apostles when they were in Jerusalem for the Feast of Weeks or Shavuot and gave them the ability to speak many different languages. The disciples of Christ along with his other followers, started preaching the word of Jesus to the Jews who came there for the harvest festival of Shavuot.

Whit Monday 2022 Rituals And Significance

One of the twelve apostles of Jesus, Saint Peter, delivered the first Christian sermon on Pentecost, which led to the conversion and baptism of 3,000 people. Whit Monday marks the end of the 90 days of the Easter Season, which begins with Ash Wednesday. Some people believe that based on the belief of the Holy Spirit, understanding Whit Monday may have its origins in the Anglo-Saxon word "wit", meaning "understanding". In contrast, others say that the day got its English name, which refers to the white garments worn on Pentecost by the newly baptized. Many churches acknowledge Whit Monday as part of Whitsun Week when prayers, rallies and street marches are held.

